Rico Dowdle has been one of this season's biggest surprises. After going under the radar in 2024, the ex-Dallas Cowboys running back signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Despite rushing for 1,000 yards last year, Dowdle was not the starting running back for the team, ceding RB1 duties to Chuba Hubbard.

After Hubbard suffered an injury midseason, though, Dowdle got the chance to start for the Panthers. Since then, Dowdle has been on a tear. The Panthers have since made him the RB1 of the team after he's had multiple 100-yard games this year.

With Dowdle headed for free agency next season, it's fair to wonder what the Panthers RB's thoughts are this year. The running back admitted that this season is a long audition for him, especially since he's on a one-year contract.

“Every week is an audition for me, being on a one-year contract,” Dowdle told reporters, per David Newton. “All 31 teams are always watching. So I wouldn’t say just this week in particular but I definitely know I’ve got to go out there and do my best.”

Dowdle is already up to 833 yards in 11 games, starting in five of those games. He has five touchdowns as well, and he's become a solid anchor for the Panthers offense. Dowdle already has three 100-yard rushing games this season, including a 206-yard performance in his first game as a starter for Carolina.

Dowdle has hit a bit of a roadblock in the last two weeks, being limited to just 45 and 53 yards in his last two games despite getting most of the carries. That being said, the attention that Dowdle got against Atlanta translated well to the passing game, as Bryce Young had a magnificent passing performance. The hope is that Dowdle's rushing prowess and Carolina's passing attack syncs up for the rest of the season. They'll get a chance to do that against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.