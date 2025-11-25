The Carolina Panthers have a chance to move into first place in the NFC South with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. It’s a big game for a team that’s missed the playoffs each of the last seven seasons and hasn’t won the division since 2015.

Anyone questioning the magnitude of Monday night’s game for the Panthers need look no further than Tershawn Wharton. The veteran defensive lineman recognized that the Panthers had too many men on the field with the 49ers deep in Carolina territory. The 280-pound DT went all out to avoid the penalty, sprinting to the sideline and barrel rolling off the field.

The effort from Panthers DT Tershawn Wharton to get off the field 😂pic.twitter.com/fjiryCZxlR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wharton’s maximum effort saved the Panthers a five-yard penalty. While the 49ers would pick up the first down on the play anyway, and score a touchdown two plays later, Wharton’s mad dash set a tone.

The 49ers struck first in MNF clash with Panthers

This isn’t the first time Wharton’s been recognized for his hustle. Last season, when the sixth-year defender was playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, he made an impact off the field. While heading to the locker room after a game, Wharton saved a young fan who fell out of the stands.

On Monday night, Wharton helped save the Panthers five yards. Of course, had Brock Purdy channeled his inner Aaron Rodgers, he could have called for the snap, catching Wharton and setting up a free play. But Purdy hasn’t exactly been locked in early in the MNF matchup.

The fourth-year quarterback has struggled mightily against Carolina. Outside of a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings on San Francisco’s opening drive, Purdy has had a nightmare first half, throwing three interceptions.

The Panthers picked off Purdy on three consecutive drives following San Francisco's early score. However, Carolina wasn’t able to take advantage of the turnovers. After Purdy’s first interception, Bryce Young returned the favor, giving the ball right back to the 49ers. The Panthers went three-and-out after the second pick.

Carolina finally scored following the third turnover. But San Francisco’s defense managed to limit the damage as the Panthers got just three points off three first-half interceptions.