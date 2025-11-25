Jaycee Horn spent Monday frustrating Brock Purdy into three first half interceptions. But the Carolina Panthers cornerback handed his team an early second half scare against the San Francisco 49ers.

Horn injured his head and underwent concussion evaluation. The Panthers officially ruled him out for the rest of the evening during the third quarter.

The veteran CB started his night stepping in front of Ricky Pearsall for his first takeaway.

Jaycee Horn SNATCHES IT from Brock Purdy❗ Panthers come up with the early takeaway.pic.twitter.com/1YjKJ1FLdl — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) November 25, 2025

Horn later got an angle on his second pick deep into their own territory.

Brock Purdy throws his 3rd PICK of the half 😱 Jaycee Horn has his 2nd INT of the night!pic.twitter.com/YnrUn2t6A1 — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) November 25, 2025

Carolina, however, never capitalized on all three Purdy miscues.

What occurred after Jaycee Horn left Panthers vs. 49ers

S.F. took a commanding 17-3 lead late into the third via a familiar face on the 49ers' side.

Ex-Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scored from 12 yards out — scoring for the first time against his former team.

McCaffrey was part of the blockbuster 2022 trade that sent the Panthers All-Pro to S.F. That move brought “Run-CMC” back to the Bay Area for the first time since his dominating Stanford years.

Horn and McCaffrey were brief Panthers teammates for two seasons before the epic deal. The now 25-year-old defender stepped into one of the defensive leaders in Charlotte.

Horn entered the game at Levi's Stadium with three interceptions in tow. He previously picked off two passes against the New York Jets on Oct. 19. The former South Carolina star lifted his picks total to five before the concussion — which is now a career-high.

Carolina managed to slice the 49ers lead to 17-9 as Bryce Young hit Tetairoa McMillan for a 29-yard strike. But failed to score on the two-point try.