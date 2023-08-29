The Carolina Panthers picked up wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Trade: Panthers acquired wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-rounders,” Schefter wrote.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a former fifth-round pick out of Iowa, has played in 16 NFL games and started in one since the Minnesota Vikings selected him with the 157th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He split time with the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs last season. He won a Super Bowl in Kansas City before signing a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs in February.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a strong preseason for the Kansas City Chiefs. He placed second in the league with 195 receiving yards, according to CBS Sports. He took spots ahead of Las Vegas Raiders receiver Kristian Wilkerson, San Francisco 49ers receiver Ronnie Bell and Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice. Smith-Marsette finished a Saturday preseason matchup with the Cleveland Browns with 101 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on four receptions.

Smith-Marsette will join a Panthers' offense that finished the 2022 season with 3,246 total receiving yards. The figure placed them at 28th in the NFL, according to NFL.com. Carolina signed wide receivers Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark and Damiere Byrd in the offseason. It drafted Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler and a nine-year veteran with the Vikings, ended last season with 716 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Chark recorded 502 receiving yards during his first season with the Detroit Lions. He spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing a one-year contract with the Lions in 2022.