The Carolina Panthers finished the 2023 NFL Draft making just five total selections, but they added several players that will make an impact sooner rather than later. After moving up in a blockbuster trade to acquire the first overall selection from the Chicago Bears, the Panthers knew they would have to make their picks count. When looking at the selections that they made, it looks as if they did just that.

While addressing quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, the defensive front, and secondary, the Panthers added immediate starters on both sides of the ball. Given that these players are yet to step on the field in Carolina, their true impact will not be known for some time. But given their potential and value where they were selected, these picks can already be assessed to a certain extent. With that being said, here are our draft grades for every Panthers pick in the draft.

Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 1 – QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

Grade: A

With the selection of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers finally added what could be their franchise quarterback. The only potential downside is that they went all in to do it.

During his time at Alabama, there were few quarterbacks in the nation as productive as Young. While taking home the Heisman in 2021, he looked elite. In total, he threw for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Following his Heisman campaign, Young returned with yet another strong showing in 2022. As he took the field in 12 games, he threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

During his Alabama tenure, Young often opted to work within the pocket, instead of using his legs. In total, he recorded just 139 carries for seven rushing touchdowns. But in an offense that is constructed with how the Panthers is, this could still work. With Frank Reich taking over as head coach, Young will also have the luxury of working with someone who has helped several quarterbacks have immediate success.

Given that the Panthers can continue to surround Young with talent, and keep him protected, he could help correct their course. If all goes to plan, this team will be prepared to compete sooner rather than later.

Round 2, Pick 39 – WR Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss)

Grade: B

Arguably no wide receiver in this year’s draft class saw their stock increase like Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss. After being projected as a Day 2 selection, the Panthers added Mingo with the 39th overall selection. Following the loss of D.J. Moore, he could be the ideal candidate to become the team’s future WR1.

Over four seasons at Ole Miss, Mingo developed into a go-to option within their offense. In total, he finished his collegiate career hauling in 112 receptions for 1,758 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Placing Mingo alongside Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, and Terrace Marshall Jr. will also give Young a strong group of pass catchers. This unit could be all that a rookie quarterback needs to find success early in his career. In addition, if Mingo can follow the career path of fellow Ole Miss wide receivers DK Metcalf and AJ Brown, the Panthers could have a star on their hands.

Round 3, Pick 80 – Edge DJ Johnson (Oregon)

Grade: C+

Heading into the draft, the Panthers had a clear need along the defensive front. While they have a star in Brian Burns, the other side lacked a young player who could also make an impact. With the addition of Oregon’s DJ Johnson, this may have been addressed.

During his four seasons at Oregon, Johnson spent time in several positions before settling on the edge in 2022. In his lone season at the position, he recorded 15 solo tackles, 39 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

Given Johnson’s lack of experience in the position, it is unknown how well he will transition to the next level. But with how he produced in 2022, the Panthers could have added a player with high upside.

Round 4, Pick 114 – Guard Chandler Zavala (NC State)

Grade: A-

The addition of NC State’s Chandler Zavala is arguably the most underrated for this Panthers offense. During his time at NC State, Zavala often looked to be one of the nation’s best interior blockers. Over the past two seasons, he allowed a total of seven quarterback hurries, one quarterback hits, and zero sacks while taking the field for 1,085 total offensive snaps.

The move to bring in Zavala also reunites him with former NC State teammate Ikem Ekwonu. Having this young pair along the offensive line could help solidify this unit for years to come.

Round 5, Pick 145 – Safety Jammie Robinson (Florida State)

Grade: B+

In recent seasons, the Panthers have made moves to solidify the secondary. This group already consists of playmakers such as Jeremy Chinn and Vonn Bell. With the additon of Florida State’s Jammie Robinson, they have now added another player that fits within this group.

This past season, Robinson was a driving force within the Florida State secondary. He finished the year recording 99 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, five swatted passes, and one interception.

Robinson has the potential to take the field early for this Panthers defense. Given he can make an impact early, he could quickly carve out a key role.