Welp, this season is all but over for the Carolina Panthers. After a 1-5 start to the year, the team finally fired Matt Rhule from his head coaching position. That move was followed a week later with the blockbuster Christian McCaffrey trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite all the rumors surrounding their players, though, there’s still half a season to be played. The rest of this season will likely be an evaluation of sorts of all of the positions to see which players will remain with the team. Because of that, both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield will be ready to play for Week 8 and beyond for the Panthers. (via Adam Schefter)

“Though neither Panthers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield nor Sam Darnold is playing today, both have a chance to return next Sunday when Carolina plays at Atlanta as long as there are no setbacks this week at practice, per sources.”

The Panthers’ quarterback situation is, to put it lightly, less than ideal. Both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been underwhelming for most of their tenure in Carolina. However, it is worth seeing whether either player can turn it around this season after Rhule’s departure. This holds especially true for Mayfield, who has shown that he can be a good quarterback for an entire season before.

As for Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Panthers are likely going to start third-string PJ Walker at quarterback. We’ll see which QB will win the starting role for Week 8 and beyond after this game.