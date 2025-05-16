While the Air Jordan Jumpman has always been synonymous with basketball given Michael Jordan's legacy on the court, Jordan Brand has done great work in expanding their reach into other sports including golf, racing, and of course, football. With a star-studded cast of sponsored athletes, Carolina Panthers' first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona becomes the first rookie wide receiver to sign an endorsement deal with the Jumpman.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

McMillan was selected eighth-overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers as the first wide receiver off the board. A true number one receiver, McMillan was graded as the top talent at the position by numerous experts and immediately brings an alpha-dog style of play to a Panthers' offense that desperately needs it.

Jordan Brand has historically been stingy with their sponsorship deals, reserving them for the very best athletes with the greatest potential. McMillan will join other faces of the brand like Davante Adams, Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel, and other top players in the NFL. He also became the first-ever rookie to sign a deal before playing his first NFL snap.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jordan Brand

Panthers 8th overall pick Tetairoa McMillan has signed a deal with the Jordan Brand, the only NFL rookie signed by Jordan this draft class, per Joe D’Amelio and Zeke Sandhu of Klutch Sports Group. pic.twitter.com/75kkyQOECD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tetairoa McMillan has signed with Jordan. 👀 #Keeppounding pic.twitter.com/NN2Lt7vEwr — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet



In announcing the partnership, Jordan Brand released a statement on the potential greatness their newest athlete is capable of.

“Together, we'll demonstrate how the pursuit of greatness transcends any single arena while inspiring future generations to achieve their own definition of excellence. The iconic Jumpman has always represented those who push boundaries and refuse to accept anything less than their best – values that McMillan exemplifies through his dedication to his craft.”

McMillan also reiterated his excitement for the deal, stating “This partnership isn't just about what I can gain – it's about what we'll build together and the path we'll create for those coming after me.”

Tetairoa McMillan has already built a reputation for himself as one of the best pure receivers in the country, but his performance on the NFL stage is still to be determined. Nevertheless, with a machine like Jordan Brand along for his journey, the sky is the limit for a superstar in the making like McMillan.