The 2025 NFL season will be a big year for the Carolina Panthers. Carolina went all in on Bryce Young when they traded up for him during the 2023 NFL Draft. The results have not been promising so far. Young has yet to pass for more than 3,000 yards in a season, or eclipse 15 touchdowns.

In fairness, Young has not had much help during his first two seasons. But that has changed after a few solid offseasons by the Panthers.

Carolina now has young playmakers on both sides of the football. The Panthers do not have a stacked roster by any measure, but they project to be a much more competitive team in 2025.

The Panthers play in a relatively weak division. The NFC South is not full of bums like it has been in the recent past, but it is still wide open for any team to take over. Tampa Bay has done that the past several years simply because they've been the most competent organization.

If the Panthers are unable to make some noise, and at least compete for a division crown this fall, then change could come swiftly. As a result, the team will feel incredible pressure to win right now.

One way to increase their chances of winning in 2025 is by adding more talented players. There is still plenty of time before training camp to swing a big trade to bring in veteran talent.

But which players could they go after?

Below we will explore three of the best trades the Panthers could make to round out their roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Panthers could get aggressive, add a veteran like Mark Andrews

Adding Andrews to the Panthers offense could change the entire offense.

The Panthers already have enough playmakers on offense to run a functional offense. Chuba Hubbard, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, and Tetairoa McMillan is a solid group of skill players. But the Panthers could take it to the next level by adding Andrews.

Andrews only has one year left on his current contract with a salary cap hit of $16.91 million in 2025. If the Panthers acquired him via trade, they would only be on the hook for $11 million.

The Ravens may wish to move forward with Isaiah Likely as their starting tight end after the 2025 season. If that is true, they may be willing to deal Andrews for the right price. What that price would be is anyone's guess.

I would wager that the Ravens would demand a replacement player in return as well as draft capital.

If I'm the Panthers, I would be willing to deal second-year tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and a third-round pick for Andrews. Carolina could even ask for a late-round pick in return.

Jalen Ramsey or Jaire Alexander would be huge additions to Carolina's secondary

For the past several seasons, the Panthers have had Jaycee Horn and practically nothing else in their cornerback room. That did not change during the 2025 NFL offseason.

Carolina cemented Horn as their future CB1 with a big contract extension, but he needs help badly.

Taking the long view, the Panthers need to start investing resources into more young cornerbacks. I'm talking significant free agent signings or first-round draft picks.

But in the short term, Carolina could make due by bringing in a veteran cornerback to hold down the other side of the field opposite of Horn.

In my view, Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander are the most preferable options.

Ramsey is obviously on the trade block. The only problem is that Carolina would have to compete with Los Angeles for his services.

Ramsey is an appealing choice not only because of his talent. He is under contract through 2028, which could allow him to be somewhat of a long-term solution at cornerback.

Unfortunately, his cap hits grow quite large past the 2025 season. The Panthers would have to be seriously committed to Ramsey to take on his contract. Even more committed to shell out whatever compensation is needed to acquire him.

Perhaps Jaire Alexander is a more realistic trade target.

Alexander has been on the trade block for the entire offseason. Rumors about a potential Alexander trade are still popping up after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Alexander has dealt with injury concerns the past two seasons, so Packers GM Brian Gutekunst might part with him at a discount. Especially considering his $17.5 million figure in 2025.

It would certainly be a gamble to acquire Alexander, but it is a risk I could see the Panthers considering.

Lathan Ransom could learn a lot from Tyrann Mathieu

The Panthers could use even more help in their secondary.

Carolina put in some solid work upgrading the safety room this offseason. They spent big on former Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig and drafted Lathan Ransom. Carolina also has Nick Scott as solid depth.

Moehrig is clearly the future free safety for the Panthers considering the big investment they made in him. But that still leaves the strong safety position as a big question mark.

Ransom is a fascinating prospect, but he does not project as an immediate starter during his rookie season. If he does start, it will be out of necessity.

If the Panthers want to add an immediate starter, they could trade for Saints veteran Tyrann Mathieu.

The Saints brought back Mathieu on a two-year contract earlier this offseason. This signals a couple of things.

First, the Saints view Mathieu as a capable player who still has a few years of solid production left in him. Second, it shows that Kellen Moore and his coaching staff view Mathieu as a valuable short-term asset.

That could make it difficult for the Panthers to swoop in and trade for him. Especially as a division rival.

Carolina may have some success if they can convince New Orleans to trade short-term production for long-term value. If the Saints' approach to the salary cap is any indication, that could be a hard sell.

The Panthers shouldn't offer more than a Day Three draft pick for Mathieu, but realistically the asking price may be more. If Mathieu is available at all.

At the very least, Panthers GM Dan Morgan should pick up the phone and make the call.