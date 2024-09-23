The Carolina Panthers have had quite a week. Just one week after benching Bryce Young and causing a week of controversy, the Panthers have their first win of the season. Carolina thoroughly beat Las Vegas on Sunday in a 36-22 victory that they controlled wire to wire.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales gave an epic locker room speech after the victory.

“That's Panthers football. That's how we play football,” Canales said in a fiery postgame celebration speech. “That's our football. Run the ball when you want to, stop the run, throw it over their heads, and keep them from doing it.”

The speech features shout outs for multiple individual contributors, including Diontae Johnson who had a career high of eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.

“Listen, it's the process,” Canales continued. “We had a great week, what did you expect was going to happen on Sunday? We had a great day, okay. You guys battled the whole time and we got some stuff going at the end guys. But it's about appreciating each other and playing for each other and trusting this process. What's our standard? Maintain the standard. We don't change that at all.”

Canales' speech concluded with Panthers owner David Tepper approaching him and giving him the game ball. Canales was then mobbed by his players who were nothing but smiles and cheers.

Panthers QB Andy Dalton was sensational in first game after Bryce Young benching

Starting Andy Dalton at QB was obviously the biggest change the Panthers made heading into Week 3. It paid off in a huge way.

Dalton put up some phenomenal stats in the victory. He threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, expertly orchestrating the Panthers offense on scoring drive after scoring drive.

Dalton shared that he felt comfortable being himself and elevating the players around him on Sunday.

“That was one of things coming into this, I got a chance to just be me and be out there like how I normally am,” Dalton said after the game, per ESPN's David Newton. “I'm normally pretty calm, I'm normally relaxed. Guys were having fun. I was just trying to make sure guys were having fun, because you put in a ton of work for this thing … and now you get a time to just go and enjoy the work you put in.”

Andy Dalton is the only QB in the NFL through three weeks to throw for 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in one game.

Dalton will try to keep Carolina rolling in Week 4 as the Panthers take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.