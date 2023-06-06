Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk made his presence felt in the second period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. In the third period, he earned himself an early shower once again.

Tkachuk was ejected for the second time against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. The Panthers star earned his second 10-minute game misconduct with less than 10 minutes left in the game.

Tkachuk first earned a 10-minute misconduct in the aftermath of a monster hit on Jack Eichel. The Golden Knights star returned to the bench for the third period. He recorded an assist as the Golden Knights won 7-2.

This is nothing new for Matthew Tkachuk as he left early in Game 1, as well. That incident occurred with less than five minutes left of a 4-2 game. Florida lost Game 1 as well by a score of 5-2.

Tkachuk wasn't even the lone Panthers player ejected. Florida also lost Eric Staal, Anthony Duclair, Nick Cousins, Casey Fitzgerald, and Sam Reinhart as tensions rose late in Game 2. Vegas saw Keegan Kolesar, Zach Whitecloud, and Reilly Smith hit the showers early.

This year's Stanley Cup Final certainly seemed intense out of the gate. However, things have only ramped up as the series has progressed. Hockey fans are surely waiting to see how the remaining games unfold.

The Golden Knights lead the Stanley Cup Final 2-0. Both teams have a few days off before returning to the ice for a crucial Game 3 on Thursday. Let's see if the travel days are enough for these two teams to collect themselves, or if Game 3 will provide even more fireworks.