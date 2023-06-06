The Florida Panthers lost Matthew Tkachuk late in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Apparently, their 25-year-old superstar still has a bone to pick with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tkachuk received another 10-minute game misconduct in Game 2 on Monday night. He also received a two-minute minor penalty for roughing. These calls came in the aftermath of a monster hit on Golden Knights star Jack Eichel.

Jack Eichel heads to the dressing room following this hit from Matthew Tkachuk. pic.twitter.com/yK2lVWZTCE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 6, 2023

Eichel attempted to carry the puck out of his defensive zone. He didn't seem to see Tkachuk coming until the last minute. Tkachuk delivered a clean, shoulder-to-shoulder hit to the Golden Knights star.

Eichel did get up and leave the ice under his own power. He returned to the bench for the start of the third period, as well, which is certainly a great sight to see.

Matthew Tkachuk was not the only penalized player, as a scrum followed the hit. Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev received two minutes for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct, as well.

Furthermore, Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling received two minutes for roughing. Golden Knights star Alex Pietrangelo also got two minutes for roughing for his part in the scrum.

Eichel made an impact upon his return to the ice following the hit. After the Panthers scored 14 seconds into the third period, Vegas answered right back. Eichel found former Panthers star Jonathan Marchessault for the fifth Vegas goal of the game.

The Golden Knights are on the cusp of taking a commanding 2-0 series lead into Game 3. Game 3 of this series occurs on Thursday night in Sunrise, Florida. If the Golden Knights continue this run of form, they could find themselves lifting the Stanley Cup in enemy territory.