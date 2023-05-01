Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers authored one of the greatest playoff upsets in NHL history on Sunday night, highlighted by a come-from-behind Game 7 win on the road to send the Boston Bruins home earlier than anyone in the hockey world expected.

Tkachuk had a perfect response to his team advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It really is the biggest upset in NHL history to every single person other than the guys in that room,” Tkachuk told Sportsnet’s Caroline Cameron in an on-ice interview after the win.

“Trust me, we knew we probably weren’t the favorites against a 65-win team, but what an unbelievable effort, down 3-2, tie one late, overtime winer. One of those legacy games for a bunch of guys on our team and our franchise, we just did what nobody in the world thought we could do, and that’s pretty exciting.”

“It really is then biggest upset in NHL history to every single other person…other than the guys in that room.”

Extremely well said by Tkachuk, who was a thorn in the side of the Bruins for the entire series, finishing at over a point-per-game mark over seven games.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Tkachuk said later, per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “The talent they have over there in Boston is unbelievable…The fact that we were able to beat them in the playoffs is crazy.”

The Panthers completed the epic comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series and 3-2 in the final minute of Game 7 before Brandon Montour tied it up. Carter Verhaeghe won it on an absolute snipe early in overtime.

Florida now advances to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, after the Leafs eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to finally win a playoff series for the first time since 2004.

The Panthers won the President’s Trophy last season with 122 points in the standings and lost in the second round to Tampa Bay, so they know this feeling. Now, they’re on the other end of it.

“We were two minutes away from being in a very sad mood,” Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk finished. “But [we] pulled through. We live to fight another day.”