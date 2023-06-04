The Florida Panthers fell apart in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and now trail in the series. Florida head coach Paul Maurice spoke about the errors against the Vegas Golden Knights in a way only he can.

The Golden Knights took the lead for good on a goal from Zach Whitecloud. His goal came on the back of the Panthers turning the puck over in their own defensive zone.

During his media availability Saturday night, Maurice provided his thoughts on the turnover. And he used a rather interesting analogy to get his point across to the reporters in attendance.

“It was tough. On the meter of tough from root canal to lumpy oatmeal, it was closer to root canal,” Maurice said after the Panthers lost Game 1.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Maurice is certainly no stranger to wild post-game comments. Look no further than his response to questions regarding the status of Aleksander Barkov after Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In a more serious moment, however, the Panthers head coach praised how his team started the game. Florida's last game was 10 days ago when they completed their sweep over the Hurricanes.

“I liked our start because there's so much unknown with us sitting for so long. There's a bunch of things we can get better at and we'll look at that,” Maurice told reporters on Saturday night.

The Panthers are certainly not out of this series despite the Game 1 loss. That said, Florida needs a victory over the Golden Knights in Game 2. Both teams take the ice again for Game 2 on Monday night in Vegas.