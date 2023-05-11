The Florida Panthers had the chance to sweep the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. However, the Maple Leafs escaped with a 2-1 win, and their second-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs will continue.

Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner scored a goal and added an assist in the win on Wednesday. Maple Leafs rookie goalie Joseph Woll stopped 24 of 25 shots he faced to shut down the Panthers offense.

After the game, Florida star Sam Reinhart spoke with the media. He reflected on what went wrong for the Panthers, and what they’ll need to correct if they want to close the series out in Game 5.

“I think we were a little loose in the neutral zone,” Reinhart said. “We couldn’t quite establish a forecheck enough. I think we did early on but we got a little bit away from that.”

The Panthers star did prevent his team from being shut out. Woll couldn’t keep a Reinhart shot out of the net as Reinhart scored his sixth goal of the playoffs on Wednesday. In the end, it wasn’t enough.

“No matter who is in there, you try and make it as difficult as possible,” Reinhart said of Woll’s performance. “You have to take his eyes away. I think it’s pretty self explanatory, when a goalie sees some shots, he is going to make some saves.”

The Panthers can close the series out with a victory in Game 5. Game 5 sees the series return to Toronto on Friday night. If Florida wins, they will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 1996.