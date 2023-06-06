It seems that the Vegas Golden Knights are too hot to handle for Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who got pulled from the net in Monday night's Game 2 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Sergei Bobrovsky's night came to an end in the second period when he gave up the fourth Vegas goal of the contest. He was replaced by Alex Lyon, who is making his first appearance on the ice since Game 3 of the first round against the Boston Bruins.

With the Panthers benching Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida fans and hockey observers immediately went down to work to react to the stunning development.

And that’ll do it for Bob. The Golden Knights have chased Sergei Bobrovsky. — Ryan The Hockey Guy (@RyanHockeyGuy) June 6, 2023

It seems as though the Golden Knights broken Sergei Bobrovsky — Football (@BostonConnr) June 6, 2023

The Hurricanes seeing Sergei Bobrovsky come crashing back to Earth in this series: pic.twitter.com/l5xy798OAs — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) June 6, 2023

The nightmare started for Sergei Bobrovsky when he surrendered a goal to Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault around seven minutes into Game 2. That was followed up by a goal by Alec Martinez. In the second period, Bobrovsky allowed Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden to score goals just five minutes apart.

The defensive struggles of the Panthers in Game 2 aren't just on Bobrovsky, but as the last line of defense, goalies are always going to be viewed in a different light.

The Panthers would not have reached this far in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff without the heroics of Sergei Bobrovsky in the first three rounds, but he's been faltering of late.

Via Dan Rosen of NHL.com:

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 174 shots in four games with a total of 321:05 against the Hurricanes. He has allowed eight goals on 46 shots in not even a game and a half (86:56 of ice time) against the Golden Knights.