The Florida Panthers will meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. We are in Sin City, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Panthers-Golden Knights Game 2 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers 5-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 1-0 series lead. Now, they hope to take Game 2 and ensure a 2-0 lead heading to South Florida.

But it started badly for the Golden Knights as they could not handle their first powerplay efficiently. Therefore, they allowed Eric Staal to skate past them and deliver a beautiful short-handed wraparound goal to put the Panthers up 1-0. The Knights fought back later when Jonathan Marchessault came off a feed and struck it home for a powerplay goal to tie the game heading into the first intermission.

The second period arrived, and the Knights snatched the lead when Shea Theodore made a beautiful deke past the defender and then converted a goal on a beautiful individual effort. However, the Panthers clawed back when Anthony Duclair slotted a shot into the net off the faceoff to send it to the second intermission tied.

The Knights got the next one in the third when Zach Whitecloud came off a second-chance opportunity and put it into the net to make it 3-2 Golden Knights. Later, Mark Stone scored to give the Knights a two-goal lead. Reilly Smith put the game away with a powerplay goal into the empty net.

It was not a fun night for the Panthers, as Matthew Tkachuk got ejected for engaging in some extracurricular activity. Thus, he earned himself a game misconduct and a four-minute roughing minor.

Here are the Panthers-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-220)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final

TV: TNT, truT and CBC

Stream: NHL

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers got the lead early. However, they could not hold it and struggled to get anything past Adin Hill. They also suffered when Tkachuk left the game because of his game misconduct.

Tkachuk has nine goals and 12 assists. Moreover, he had four powerplay goals. Tkachuk's decision to take a cheap shot ultimately cost his team in the long run. Now, he must quickly bounce back. Carter Verhaeghe has six goals and nine assists in the playoffs. However, he also was ineffective in Thursday's game. Aleksander Barkov has four goals and 10 assists. Regardless, he amounted to nothing in Game 1. Sam Reinhart has seven goals and four assists in the playoffs. Additionally, he has converted three powerplay markers. But the Panthers went 0 for 3 on the powerplay against the Knights. Also, they only won 46 percent of their draws.

Sergei Bobrovsky struggled, allowing four goals while making 29 saves. Furthermore, his defense did not help much, blocking only 11 shots. It does not help when your team is constantly on the penalty kill.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can convert on their chances on the powerplay. Likewise, they must stop taking penalties and not succumb to the heat of their employees.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights fired on all cylinders on Saturday. Now, they hope to continue to stay hot in Game 2 with a chance to take a 2-0 series lead back to South Florida for Game 3.

Jack Eichel has six goals and 12 assists in the playoffs. Now, he hopes to continue the strong play. Marchessault has nine goals and eight assists. Amazingly, he kept himself hot in Game 1 with his goal. Stone has six goals and nine assists in the playoffs. Furthermore, he also notched one in Game 1. Ivan Barbashev has six goals and nine assists. Thus, expect him to play a role. The Knights went 2 for 7 on the powerplay in Game 1. Additionally, they won 53 percent of their faceoffs.

Hill made 32 saves to help lead his team to victory. Moreover, the Knights blocked 16 shots in front of him to showcase their ough defensive grit. They did not make things easy for the Florida shooters.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they continue to convert on their chances. Then, they must continue to play tough defense in front of the net.

Final Panthers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Panthers looked tired in the third period. Thus, it allowd the Knights to take advantage. The Knights will bounce themk again to take a 2-0 lead.

Final Panthers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+180)