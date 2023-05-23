Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Florida Panthers are one win away from their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 1996 — and a huge part of their success has been the outstanding play of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

‘Bob’ has saved 132 out of 135 shots against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, a truly unprecedented stretch of goaltending that has led the No. 8 seeded Panthers to the verge of a sweep against the NHL’s second-best regular season team.

That includes a 32-save shutout against the high-flying Canes in Game 3 at FLA Live Arena, putting the Metropolitan Division’s best team on the ropes.

But the Russian netminder is giving all of the praise to his teammates despite his otherworldly play.

“It’s been great, I thought guys did a great job in front of me [the] whole series, whole playoffs,” Bobrovsky told TNT after the 1-0 win. “They box out, they work so hard to get that result. It’s a team effort. You get a lucky bounce, you get lucky here and there, and you come out with this result. So I’m just fortunate and humbled to be in this spot.”

Sergei Bobrovsky starting his answer with some props back to Henrik Lundqvist is pretty cool stuff#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/aF7EHFZPtF — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 23, 2023

It’s a great answer from Bobrovsky, who has been the backbone of the Florida Panthers since halfway through the team’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

It was the first shutout of the Russian’s postseason career, and his 10th victory in 11 starts. He’s posted an outrageous .978 save percentage in the Eastern Conference Final, along with a 0.69 goals against average and 11.57 goals saved above expected.

He’s also set the record for the most saves within the first 3 games of a Conference Final or Stanley Cup Semi-Final series with 126, a record that had previously stood since 1960.

Through three games, Carolina has just one even-strength goal in the series, and that’s largely due to the Bobrovsky brilliance that’s been on display in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

If Sergei Bobrovsky can conjure the magic for one more win in Game 4 to complete the sweep on Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena, the Panthers will be Stanley Cup Final bound for the first time in 27 years.