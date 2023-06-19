There's a plethora of excitement and optimism surrounding the new-look Carolina Panthers as they set their sights on potentially making a big leap in 2023. After breaking down the Panthers' game-by-game predictions, let's take a look at some upcoming position battles where we could see rookies push veterans for playing time.

WRs Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark

Quarterback Bryce Young has already won the starting job atop the Panthers' depth chart over Andy Dalton, but some of his top weapons will continue to battle for snaps in Carolina's new offense.

After sending star receiver D.J. Moore to Chicago in a blockbuster trade for the No. 1 overall draft pick, the Panthers picked up veteran free agents in Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark.

Thielen is a very reliable possession receiver, but his production has steadily declined the last two years and he's clearly past his prime, as he'll turn 33 before the start of the season. Chark profiles as the opposite—an injury-prone field-stretcher that's never played a full season but offers big-play ability downfield.

Terrace Marshall still has some untapped potential and could be “on the cusp of a breakout campaign,” per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. The former 2021 second round pick averaged 17.5 yards per catch on 28 receptions last season, but he could quickly drop to the No. 4 WR role on the Panthers' roster.

One of this year's most underrated draft prospects, Jonathan Mingo has really impressed so far with the Panthers and has a legitimate shot to be the rookie receiving yards leader.

Renowned for his blocking, route running, and inside-outside versatility, Jonathan Mingo is also a prototypical height-weight-speed specimen with elite ball-tracking skills. Mingo actually earned the stamp of approval from Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr., who told team owner David Tepper to draft him about an hour before they selected him with the No. 39 overall pick.

LG Brady Christensen

Carolina has a lot of new faces with its starting offense, including at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. So, the continuity along the offensive line will help ease the transition.

Panthers coach Frank Reich said during the draft that standout right guard Austin Corbett would miss the start of the season recovering from ACL surgery. There was also some concern that starting left guard Brady Christensen wouldn't be ready for the Sept. 10 season opener, either, but he's since returned from his broken ankle.

Corbett shouldn't have any trouble returning to the starting lineup when he's healthy. The 2018 second-round pick has been playing at a high level in recent years and he was PFF's 19th-rated guard last season. But Christensen, who graded out as the No. 55 guard in his first year at the position last year, could get pushed for the starting role.

Rookie fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala missed the Panthers' mandatory minicamp last week with a pectoral injury, but he's fully expected to be ready to compete for a starting role in training camp.

Like Christensen, Zavala already has experience alongside last year's first-round pick, Ikem Ekwonu, from their days together at NC State. An athletic and powerful guard, Zavala plays with excellent awareness and didn't give up a single sack at NC State.

DE Henry Anderson

New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the top defensive minds in the game but there will likely be some initial growing pains as the Panthers transition to a new scheme.

Derrick Brown has already established himself as a game-wrecker in the run game and a menace as a pass rusher, but he doesn't have many reinforcements in getting after the quarterback beyond Brian Burns.

DeShawn Williams appears to have the upper hand for the starting role opposite Brown, but the Panthers' top undrafted free agent, Jalen Redmond, has an opportunity to make the team and push Henry Anderson for snaps, potentially as the No. 3 or No. 4 defensive end on the Panthers' roster, opposite Bravvion Roy.

Redmond often relied rather heavily on his athleticism in college, so he'll certainly need to develop a more advanced pass rush repertoire in order to reach his full potential at the next level.

But Redmond has the tools to make the Panthers' roster and get meaningful snaps in a rotational role, with his best trait coming off his ability to work on combo rushes in tandem with a teammate. The 24-year-old rookie finished his collegiate career with 14.0 sacks, 31.5 tackles for loss and one of the best pass rush win rates and run stop rates in this class, per PFF.

We're also going to keep our eye on fifth-round safety Jammie Robinson, who has really impressed coaches and teammates. Starting corner Donte Jackson compared him to Tyrann Mathieu, per Panthers Wire's Anthony Rizzuti. But despite his upside and versatility, Robinson may be initially buried on the Panthers' depth chart behind Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Chinn, and Eric Rowe.