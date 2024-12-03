ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida Panthers look to continue their winning streak as they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Panthers come into the game sitting at 15-9-1 on the year, good for first place in the Atlantic Division. After losing four straight, they have won their last three in a row. In their last game, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes. After a scoreless first period, the Panthers would score two in the second to take the lead. They would add on four more in the third period as Spencer Knight stopped all 20 shots he faced in the 6-0 victory.

Meanwhile, the Penguins come into the game sitting at 10-12-4 on the year, which is last place in the Metropolitan Divison. They have won three straight games though. In their last game, they faced the Calgary Flames. The Penguins dominated early, scoring once in the first period and twice in the second. They would then add two goals early in the third, going on to win 6-2.

Here are the Panthers-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Penguins Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline: -172

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Panthers vs Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers' top line is led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart has been great this year, with 18 goals and 16 assists on the season. He has five goals on the power play and four shorthanded. Reinhart leads the team in both goals and points while sitting second in assists. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodriguez. Barkov has played just 17 games this year, coming away with six goals and 18 assists. He also has two goals and six assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Rodrigues has six goals and seven assists this year.

The second line features Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett has continued to play well this year. He has 12 goals and 11 assists this year. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has five goals and 14 assists on the year, while Verhaeghe has seven goals and 13 assists on the year. The Panthers also get production from the blue line. Gustav Forsling has three goals and eight assists on the year, while Aaron Ekbald has a goal and 12 assists on the year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected in goal for the Panthers. He is 11-5-1 on the year with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. It has been an up-and-down last couple of games for Bobrovsky. He has two games allowing four or more goals, with save percentages below .850. He also has two games allowing three or fewer goals and having a save percentage over .900.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Penguins is led by Sidney Crosby. Crosby leads the team in points again this year, while being tied for the team lead in assists. He has eight goals and 17 assists this year, with three goals and five assists on the power play. He is joined by Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Rakell comes in with ten goals and five assists on the year, with a goal and two assists on the power play. Rust comes in with seven goals and five assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin has been solid this year. He has five goals and 17 assists this year with a goal and six assists on the power play. Further, Erik Karlsson has been great from the blue line. He has two goals and 14 assists on the year, with a goal and five assists on the power play. Finally, Michael Bunting has been solid from the third one. He has five goals and five assists on the year.

Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to be in goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 4-4-3 on the year with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. He is coming off a solid start, giving up just two goals on 32 shots in a win. Still, it was the first time in his last five games sitting above .905 in save percentage.

The Panthers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL fixture. They are scoring 3.64 goals per game this year while sitting ninth in the NHL on the power play this season. Further, they have scored 17 goals in the last three games. They have struggled some on defense though, sitting 25th in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, the Penguins defense is worse. They are 31st in the NHL in goals against per game, while they are scoring just 2.73 goals per game this year. Take the Panthers in this one.

Final Panthers-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-172)