The Orlando Magic faced a difficult challenge in their return to the NBA Playoffs, suffering a 97-83 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This game marked the team's first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season, signaling a significant but rocky milestone for the young squad.
Cleveland established an early dominance, shooting flawlessly from 3-point range to quickly build a 12-point lead. This sharp start by the Cavs showcased their playoff experience, leaving the Magic to play catch-up for the rest of the game.
Paolo Banchero offers blunt review of first playoff game performance
Paolo Banchero, in his playoff debut, led Orlando with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while shooting an efficient 52.9% from the field. Despite his scoring efforts, Banchero faced significant challenges with ball handling, accounting for nine of the Magic's 12 turnovers, which the Cavaliers turned into 18 critical points.
Paolo Banchero on his game 1 performance 👇 pic.twitter.com/a3z8N1xfZ0
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 20, 2024
“I thought I played okay. I think I could’ve done a lot of things better, I was loose with the ball but it was my first, I was super anxious, super excited, so a couple of moves I tried to make where I lost it, a couple passes that got stolen. So, that stuff I gotta clean up on, I had 9 of our 12 turnovers, so don’t plan on doing that ever again. But I thought that I did okay, I thought I was aggressive and got to the rim, got fouled, just gotta make free throws so it could’ve been much better…” Banchero shared.
Franz Wagner's early struggles and late surge in Game 1
Franz Wagner also made his playoff debut, scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Wagner's contributions were initially limited, scoring only eight points on 3-of-10 shooting through the first three quarters. However, he significantly increased his impact in the fourth quarter, adding 10 points during a 9-0 Magic run, although it was not enough to overcome the early deficit.
“Yeah, they came out firing. I thought even in that first quarter when they hit their first five threes, some of those were really tough shots, but we got to make sure that for the remainder of the series, we come out with the right mindset, right attitude, and right aggressiveness to start the basketball game. That’s on the first five to start the game off right,” Wagner commented on the team's early struggles.
Adding to his insights on the playoff atmosphere, Wagner shared his mindset for the upcoming games: “Sure, but I’ve felt prepared before. Obviously, it’s a little bit more hyped up and juiced up and everything, and we noticed that too but I think that’s also what we worked for all year and even before we got to the NBA. So, I think it’s time to just go out there and enjoy it and compete at a high level.”
Magic's offensive woes lead to Game 1 setback against Cavs
While the Magic's defense held the Cavaliers to 44.2% shooting and forced 17 turnovers, their offensive struggles were pronounced. Orlando shot just 32.6% from the field and 21.6% from three-point range. The backcourt, comprising Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, and Markelle Fultz, had a particularly dismal performance, combining to shoot four for 33 from the field — a mere 12.1% overall, with Suggs being the only guard to make a field goal.
Head coach Jamahl Mosley addresses the media and breaks down Saturday's game 1 loss. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/I7D6LWwDXY
— Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) April 20, 2024
Coach Jamahl Mosley reflected on the game's pivotal moments and the team's overall performance.
“I think our initial start was a big portion of it. They were able to get hot, five for five from three to start the game. I think they had a lot of momentum but our group was poised and we were able to fight back. But when you go 19 for 30 from the free throw line, eight for 30 from three, it’s hard to make up ground in those areas and now they beat us to some fifty/fifty balls. I think that was a big portion of the game as well. But again, we’ll go back and look at the film, find the areas where we can clean some things up and be better,” Mosley said.
Looking ahead, the Magic will analyze their Game 1 performance and prepare adjustments for Game 2. They are set to face the Cavaliers again on Monday night at 7 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, aiming to even the series.