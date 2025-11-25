The Philadelphia 76ers face a tough NBA Cup test tonight as Joel Embiid and Paul George were ruled out against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid will miss his eighth straight game due to a knee injury, while Paul George sits with an ankle issue, leaving Philadelphia without two stars in a high-stakes matchup. Tyrese Maxey steps into the lead role once again, and the 76ers will lean on a mix of young contributors and rotational pieces as Nick Nurse searches for ways to keep pace with the Magic's aggressive style. The Magic come in fast, confident, and ready to attack the paint, putting pressure on a shorthanded 76ers squad.

Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (ankle) have been downgraded to OUT for tonight's matchup against the Magic, the Sixers announced. Embiid will miss his 8th consecutive game. pic.twitter.com/5tt13QZnLD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2025

The 76ers entered the week hoping to build rhythm, but the injury report delivered another setback. Joel Embiid’s absence has already reshaped both ends of the floor, stripping Philadelphia of its primary shot-blocker and interior scorer. George’s shooting and on-ball defense were supposed to complement Maxey in tournament play, but his ankle issue now forces Nurse to adjust again. These losses create a different atmosphere inside Wells Fargo Center, one where role players carry the weight usually handled by stars.

The 76ers will try to run early to avoid getting trapped in Orlando’s half-court pressure. The Magic thrive on speed and physicality. They punish hesitations. They force turnovers. Without Embiid’s presence and George’s calm scoring, the 76ers must counter with pace, spacing, and clean execution. Any sloppy stretch could tilt the game quickly.

Still, there is opportunity in chaos. Maxey thrives in open space. Young 76ers often respond well under bright lights. And the NBA Cup format rewards teams that refuse to back down, even when undermanned. For Philadelphia, this becomes a night about grit, improvisation, and the players who rise when the spotlight shifts.