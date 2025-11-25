The Orlando Magic will once again be without franchise star Paolo Banchero as they head into a highly anticipated NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. The Magic officially ruled out Banchero with a left groin strain as he continues to recover from the injury suffered on Nov. 12 against the New York Knicks. Orlando enters the contest at 10-8, looking to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference standings despite their leading scorer remaining sidelined.

Banchero, who has missed multiple games since the initial setback, says progress is being made, and optimism remains high regarding his return timeline, even if he’s not ready just yet.

“I think I’m in a good spot, just doing some movement stuff,” Banchero told the Orlando Sentinel. “The groin feels really good, so the recovery’s been going well.”

Paolo Banchero, who is still out with a groin injury, getting some work in before Magic-Celtics in Boston. (via @danield1214) pic.twitter.com/M6YZHz0NCh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025

While he declined to give a specific return date, the second-year All-Star didn’t shy away from suggesting that his comeback is near.

“I’m definitely pretty close,” he said. “I don’t know when, but definitely feeling close.”

Magic's injury report

The Magic have leaned on Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, and Jalen Suggs in his absence, and Wagner is expected to play Tuesday while wearing a protective face mask. Orlando will remain short-handed in the frontcourt, with Moritz Wagner also ruled out due to a left knee injury. Colin Castleton is unavailable on a G League assignment.

76ers injury report

The 76ers, currently navigating uncertainty around Joel Embiid’s status, will also enter the NBA Cup clash banged up. Embiid is listed as questionable with right knee injury management, while Tyrese Maxey (right shoulder sprain) and Paul George (right ankle sprain) are probable.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain), rookie Adem Bona, and VJ Edgecombe remain out.

With Banchero out and multiple stars on both sides battling injuries, Tuesday’s matchup could hinge on depth and defensive intensity, both of which have fueled Orlando’s strong 10-8 start.

For now, Magic fans will have to wait just a little longer. The hope: Banchero’s return comes before the NBA Cup knockout stage, and he steps back onto the court fully healthy.