South Carolina State QB Eric Phoenix put HBCUs on the map and drew the attention of Pat McAfee for his devastating move in South Carolina State's Halloween night win over North Carolina Central. Phoenix trucked a North Carolina Central defender when he decided to tuck the ball and run on an offensive drive. The force of Phoenix's hit sent the defender trying to tackle him flying while the former Benedict College star stayed balanced and looked at the fallen Eagle before walking away.

The video started to circulate on social media, namely X, drawing the eye of college football fans around the nation. It then hit the desk of McAfee and his The Pat McAfee Show crew, who added the highlight to their “Ram Trucked” segment and encouraged viewers to vote on which play they showed was the most impressive big hit. The player that was voted on the most would get a ram truck at the end of the season.

Phoenix has been having a phenomenal season returning to play for Chennis Berry as he took the helm of the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Although his highlight play caught the nation and McAfee's attention, Phoenix had a solid game against the perrineal MEAC contenders North Carolina Central. He finished the Thursday night game throwing for 321 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed 60 yards and 1 touchdown, including his “Ram truck stick” moment.

Phoenix, Berry and the South Carolina State Bulldogs look to keep their winning intensity going as they face off against Howard University on Saturday. The game is set to kick off at 3:30 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN+.