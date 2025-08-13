Ahead of their highly anticipated coaching debuts, NFL legends Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson appeared at a press conference in Philadelphia on Tuesday to promote the October 30th matchup against Norfolk State and Delaware State. The two NFL stars turned HBCU coaches spoke following the Eagles' practice alongside other Eagles officials and dignataries.

“Our city is no stranger to hosting world-class events. This game is going to be on and lit on October 30 with no exception,” said Jazelle Jones, City of Philadelphia's City Representative and Director of the Office of Special Events. “This is a world-class stage for two incredible teams to not only showcase their grit and talent, but to provide these student-athletes with incredible networking opportunities that will inspire, empower, and help shape their future.”

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer added, “This is historic for the MEAC Conference in their 55th year. It's historic for the people of Delaware and the people of Virginia, in addition to Norfolk State University and the great Delaware State University.”

Both Vick and Jackson have high expectations for the game as well as the atmosphere of “The Linc” that Thursday evening.

“The Linc gets crazy already,” Jackson said. “Now you've got two Legends, it's going to be hype. There's going to be a lot of conversations before the game, but during the game, we aren't going to talk. It's going to be heated. I know how he is and I know how I am. It's going to be a lot of energy. October 30 is going to be huge.”

Vick added, “I think they can expect excitement. DeSean and I are excited about what we're doing in life right now. God has been good to us, and we get to pour into these young men and teach them. We played at the highest level and we're just trying to pass it down. We're both competitors and we're going to push our guys to the edge. This is a chance for us to put what we've learned over the past year on display.”

Both Vick and Jackson hold amazing legacies as members of the Eagles. Jackson, drafted in 2008, made history in 2010 by becoming the first player to earn Pro Bowl honors at two positions in the same season: wide receiver and punt returner. That same year, he etched his name into NFL lore with “The Miracle at the New Meadowlands,” a game-winning 65-yard punt return as time expired, which sealed an improbable comeback victory over the New York Giants.

Vick, originally the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, left his mark on the Eagles when he joined the team in 2010. He quickly returned to his prime form, becoming a Pro Bowl quarterback and earning the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

When asked what it meant for Philadelphia to embrace the late-season HBCU matchup, Vick expressed that he wasn't surprised at the love both programs were receiving.

“That's not surprising at all. The City of Philadelphia, despite the things we did on the field, it was more so about the things we did off the field. DeSean was always in the community doing outreach. I was always trying to do some form of outreach. Even though we had success on the field, we had a great time, we were always thinking about giving back. That was always a priority and people in this organization made it a priority.”

While their highly-anticipated head-to-head matchup will be in late October, both coaches will make their official coaching debuts on Thursday, August 28. DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets will face off against the Delaware Blue Hens, while Michael Vick and his Norfolk State Spartans will host Towson University.