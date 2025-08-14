DeSean Jackson and the Delaware State Hornets have landed another former FBS prospect who could bolster their chances of becoming an immediate contender. Former Oregon wide receiver Ryan Pellham has committed to Delaware State, according to a report by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Pellham was a highly touted prospect, rated as a four-star recruit and the 171st overall player in the 2024 class. He was also ranked the 28th receiver in the class and the No. 12 prospect coming out of California.

A standout in high school, Pellham's senior year saw him catch 66 passes for 991 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2023 season. His junior year stats were equally impressive, with 52 catches for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also contributed on defense with 27 tackles and as a return specialist with one touchdown. Pellham committed to Oregon and redshirted his freshman season before entering the transfer portal in January.

Following his departure from Oregon, Pellham faced legal trouble. He was arrested on charges of assault with the use of a firearm following an incident on Christmas Day where he allegedly pistol-whipped a person. On June 13, he pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated assault with a semi-automatic firearm. As part of his plea deal, he is on probation and must forfeit any firearms registered to him, complete a 52-week anger management program, and log 100 hours of community service.

Pellham could be an interesting addition to DeSean Jackson's team this season, as Jackson has openly spoken about turning the Hornets into instant contenders.

“We ain’t waiting. We want to be at the Celebration Bowl this year. We want to win the MEAC this year. Whatever was going on, we can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to move forward and change that, starting on day one.”

The addition also brings another California-based player to Jackson's wide receiver room, a position where Jackson excelled throughout his own college and NFL career.