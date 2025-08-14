DeSean Jackson and the Delaware State Hornets have landed another former FBS prospect who could bolster their chances of becoming an immediate contender. Former Oregon wide receiver Ryan Pellham has committed to Delaware State, according to a report by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Pellham was a highly touted prospect, rated as a four-star recruit and the 171st overall player in the 2024 class. He was also ranked the 28th receiver in the class and the No. 12 prospect coming out of California.

A standout in high school, Pellham's senior year saw him catch 66 passes for 991 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2023 season. His junior year stats were equally impressive, with 52 catches for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also contributed on defense with 27 tackles and as a return specialist with one touchdown. Pellham committed to Oregon and redshirted his freshman season before entering the transfer portal in January.

Following his departure from Oregon, Pellham faced legal trouble. He was arrested on charges of assault with the use of a firearm following an incident on Christmas Day where he allegedly pistol-whipped a person. On June 13, he pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated assault with a semi-automatic firearm. As part of his plea deal, he is on probation and must forfeit any firearms registered to him, complete a 52-week anger management program, and log 100 hours of community service.

Pellham could be an interesting addition to DeSean Jackson's team this season, as Jackson has openly spoken about turning the Hornets into instant contenders.

“We ain’t waiting. We want to be at the Celebration Bowl this year. We want to win the MEAC this year. Whatever was going on, we can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to move forward and change that, starting on day one.”

The addition also brings another California-based player to Jackson's wide receiver room, a position where Jackson excelled throughout his own college and NFL career.

More HBCU News
Hampton University has partnered with Mielle Organics for a multi-year deal with the university’s women’s basketball team.
Hampton University football adds Georgia Tech, Maryland to scheduleRandall Barnes ·
Clark Atlanta University has relaunched its highly aclaimmed Music Education major after a 19 year hiatus, the university announced last week.
Clark Atlanta alumna La’Torria Lemon stars in OWN’s Heart & Hustle: HoustonRandall Barnes ·
Chicago Bears RB Ian Wheeler's injury journey was covered on HBO's "Hard Knocks", including a heartfelt moment with his mother.
Chicago Bears RB Ian Wheeler inches closer to recoveryRandall Barnes ·
Florida A&M is under scrutiny for low pass rates in its law and nursing programs. The university has plans to enhance student outcomes.
Man charged in fatal car accident involving two HBCU alumni speaks outRandall Barnes ·
Mississippi Valley State University football player Ryan Quinney was killed in a car crash on Friday evening.
Is the Florida A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State game in Atlanta at risk?Randall Barnes ·
Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson returned to Philadelphia on Tuesday to preview their highly anticipated matchup on October 30.
Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson preview Norfolk State, Delaware State in PhiladelphiaRandall Barnes ·