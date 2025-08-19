Former Alabama State and Arizona standout Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a major moment in Monday evening's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He rattled off a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter, eluding defenders and finding a hole in the defense to run in for an easy touchdown score.

The moment itself was a full-circle moment for the former HBCU standout, who started his career in the SWAC. Merritt played four seasons at Alabama State, including one season affected by COVID-19. Throughout his career, he accumulated 1,164 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 31 games.

Notably, he achieved two 100-yard games, rushing for 143 yards on 17 carries against Prairie View A&M and 106 yards on 14 carries against Texas Southern in 2021. Merritt also showcased his versatility with 29 career receptions, amassing 335 yards and an additional touchdown.

He later transferred to New Mexico, where he became a key player for the Lobos. Over 12 games, he racked up 1,190 rushing yards on 189 carries and scored 17 rushing touchdowns. He also added seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. One of his standout moments came during New Mexico's 25-17 victory over Fresno State, where he delivered a game-tying run that made headlines.

He then hit the transfer portal again, this time transferring to Arizona. He played just one game for the Wildcats, rushing for 106 yards and scoring one touchdown on 13 attempts, ironically against New Mexico. Due to eligibility issues related to an NCAA discrepancy involving his jersey number 21, which was reassigned to another player after he redshirted as a freshman at Alabama State in 2019, he played only one game.

Even with the eligibility issue, he was drafted in the 7th round of the NFL Draft with the 255th overall pick by the Commanders, landing him in what appears to be the perfect situation to showcase his talent on the next level.