As the college football season nears, speculation has surrounded the highly anticipated Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State University game, which is set to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. On Tuesday, Florida A&M alumnus and HBCU Gameday reporter Vaughn Wilson published an article detailing several areas of concern.

Wilson noted that Mississippi Valley State fans who called the ticket office were met with uncertainty. Florida A&M did not yet have concrete details about ticket sales either, and was directed to contact Mississippi Valley State athletics directly about the details, as they are listed as the home team.

“However, when fans began calling the MVSU ticket office, they were met with uncertainty. A representative said details about the event were still ‘forthcoming.' Further questions revealed that the department had no knowledge of the specifics for the proposed Atlanta game,” Wilson said.

It was also noted that the game between the two SWAC East competitors did not appear on the official events calendar for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium website.

“Seeking confirmation from the venue, we contacted Mercedes-Benz Stadium directly. Their published events schedule for late 2025 through 2026 did not list the MVSU vs. FAMU game. The absence of the matchup from one of the nation’s premier football venues raises doubts about whether the event was truly confirmed, even though the Celebration Bowl isn’t listed either.”

The game itself is highly anticipated due to the historic upset that Mississippi Valley State pulled off against Florida A&M last season. The Delta Devils beat the Rattlers 24-21, ending their 23-game home winning streak that dated back to 2018. This win was particularly stunning, as Mississippi Valley State had not won a game in over a year leading into the contest, and it was their first-ever victory against the Rattlers.

The matchup being hosted in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium would give a huge platform to a game in which Florida A&M looks to restore order and get revenge for its debilitating loss. However, with only a month and a half until the scheduled game on October 4, there appear to be a lot of questions that still need to be answered.