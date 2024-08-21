Patrick Mahomes recently shared a double date with his wife Brittany Mahomes and his NFL bestie Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Last month, Patrick and Brittany attended Swift's Eras Tour show in Amsterdam alongside Kelce and the Kansas City quarterback is opening up about the night.

“We were just having fun and enjoying a dinner just like anyone else would,” Patrick told The Athletic in an interview published Tuesday, Aug. 20. “That’s what makes it so great. We don’t make it more than what it is; it’s just friendship, fellowship and enjoying everyone’s success.”

The quarterback went on to share that despite the extra spotlight on his life due to his high-profile relationship with the popstar, he is still the same guy.

“It’s a huge platform and everyone in the world can see it, deservedly so because of how great Taylor is, but it’s still Travis,” Patrick continued. “I think that’s what makes it so cool, even though it’s such a big thing for the world.”

Patrick Mahomes' Part In Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance

Kelce infamously made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it last year to shoot his shot and it was because of his good friend Mahomes

“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” Mahomes recounted during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.“He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

“I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out,” he added.

Swift also spoke about the infamous bracelet and how they were able to get to know each other before the public was aware of their relationship.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told TIME in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile, referring to Kelce's not-so-subtle shoutout about not being able to meet with her. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

Next up for Swift is her two month hiatus on her Eras Tour and Kelce has start preseason for the 2024-2025 NFL season.