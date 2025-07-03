The Chicago Cubs have surged into the spotlight in 2025, and so has their dynamic center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who just earned his first career selection to the MLB All-Star Game. Known for his elite defense and speed, the 23-year-old five-tool player is delivering on the hype that surrounded his arrival in Chicago—and fans are taking notice.

Crow-Armstrong was voted into the MLB All-Star Game by fans, finishing behind only Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman among National League vote-getters. His emotional response, ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers shared on X (formerly Twitter), reflected the humility that’s made him such a beloved figure among Cubs fans.

“It’s one of the cooler accomplishments thus far in my playing career. I’m so grateful that people have been touched by how I like to play the game. That’s the biggest compliment out of everything,” he told Rogers.

His rise is more than just a fan-fueled storyline — it’s backed by performance. Through 85 games, the Cubs outfielder is slashing .268 with 21 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. He became the first player in 2025 to reach the 20 HR / 20 SB mark, accomplishing the feat in just 60 games — the fourth-fastest pace in the modern era.

Drafted by the New York Mets in 2020 and acquired by Chicago in the 2021 Javier Baez trade, Crow-Armstrong has blossomed into a cornerstone of the franchise's rebuild. His elite defensive range and instincts in the outfield have not only drawn Gold Glove comparisons but have helped Chicago climb to the top of the NL Central standings.

The 2025 season marks a major turning point for the Cubs. After back-to-back 83-win seasons in 2023 and 2024, they’ve taken a leap forward with improved offense, a lights-out bullpen, and contributions from breakout stars like Crow-Armstrong. Chicago enters the All-Star break with a division-leading record and a top-three team batting average—both major upgrades over last year.

With his mix of power, speed, and glove work, PCA is statistically among the most complete outfielders in the National League. Analysts have even floated his name in early MVP conversations, citing his top three WAR and ability to impact games in every facet.

For now, Crow-Armstrong is simply soaking in the moment and appreciating the fans who made it possible. His “grateful” message resonates far beyond social media. It represents a player who’s helping bring postseason baseball back to Wrigley.