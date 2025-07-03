The Indiana Fever are in high spirits after winning their first WNBA Commissioner's Cup title on Tuesday.

Despite missing star guard Caitlin Clark for the third straight game due to a groin injury, the Fever hacked out an impressive victory over the Minnesota Lynx in the finals to capture the in-season tournament crown.

Fans are hoping that Clark could return to action soon, especially with Indianapolis hosting the upcoming All-Star Game. The reigning Rookie of the Year was the top vote-getter for the midseason spectacle, and fans obviously want to see her hoop.

The same, however, cannot be said for her fellow players. Or so it seems. The Fever playmaker only placed ninth among guards in player votes, which many fans quickly deemed as a sign of jealousy and hatred toward Clark. It's no secret that she has had run-ins and altercations with their opponents since entering the league last year.

For veteran reporter Jemele Hill, the players made a “valid” decision on Clark, who has only played nine games this season, as she also missed five straight outings due to a quad injury.

“Fever have played 16 games. She’s missed half of those games with injuries,” wrote Hill on X on Tuesday. “She’s also averaging a league-high six turnovers a game, shooting 29 percent from three and 39 percent from the field.

“I have zero problem with CC being an AS because she’s who millions of fans want to see. Still a great player, but no, she has not had a great season.”

The 23-year-old Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and team-highs of 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals. The Fever went 5-4 in the nine games she's played so far.

Amid the continued indignation of Fever fans over the issue, Hill doubled down on her strong take.

“The players are judging her by what they’ve seen from her this season, and I don’t think it’s all that crazy or controversial to look at her stats and see why they came to that conclusion,” said Hill.

Fever coach Stephanie White recently said they are making sure that Clark is “feeling good” before allowing her to return to action.

The All-Star Game is set on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.