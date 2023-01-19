The Minnesota Vikings lost in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants, and cornerback Patrick Peterson remains upset with the way the game ended for the NFC North champions.

The Vikings trailed by 7 points and did not have any timeouts as they attempted to drive for the tying touchdown on their final possession. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a 3-yard pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson on a 4th-and-8 play, and he was tackled far short of the first-down marker. The Giants took over and easily ran out the clock from victory formation.

Peterson did not understand why Cousins threw such a short pass when the Vikings needed 8 yards. “When I saw it the only thing I could think of… (was) ‘He must have didn’t know what down it was’ … On the sideline, it just took me back because I was just shocked that we threw the ball 3 yards when we needed 8.”

Cousins is a veteran quarterback and while he had a solid regular season for the Vikings, he has taken quite a bit of criticism for coming up with such an insignificant play while Minnesota’s season was on the line. Much of the criticism over the years has been that Cousins struggles in the biggest moments.

Cousins threw the ball very well against the Giants throughout the majority of the game as he completed 31 of 39 passes for 273 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. However, his decision to throw what was basically a checkdown on the team’s final offensive play has left Vikings fans and at least one teammate rather perplexed.