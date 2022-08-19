2 Patriots first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The New England Patriots are heading into the 2022 NFL season looking to build off a very successful 2021 campaign. The Patriots entered the first year of the Mac Jones era unexpectedly when Jones beat out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job during training camp, and ended up making a surprise run to the postseason.

The result, as many remember, wasn’t what the Patriots were looking for, as they got dismantled by the Buffalo Bills 47-17 in their wild card round loss. But it still provided a lot for New England to build off of heading into the upcoming season, and they remain a promising team, even in what is now a loaded AFC.

The Pats boast a deep roster, and it has resulted in a very competitive training camp period that has gotten feisty quite often. That competition could result in some presumed starters losing out on their jobs as Week 1 of the regular season nears, making the rest of training camp very interesting in New England. Let’s take a look at two Patriots starters whose jobs may be in jeopardy as the 2022 season approaches.

2 Patriots first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

2. Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor’s first season in New England was fairly disappointing to say the least. Agholor was expected to be a solid deep threat in New England’s new offense led by Jones, but he failed to reach the same heights he hit in 2020 during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. Agholor’s final numbers (37 REC, 473 YDS, 3 TD) left a lot to be desired, and many wondered whether he would be back with the team in 2022.

Agholor was supposed to be the Pats top receiver, but he quickly fell behind Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne on the depth chart. Agholor’s stock took an even bigger hit this offseason with DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton joining the team. As a result, Agholor has been fighting to stand out in a crowded wide receiver room all throughout training camp.

For the most part, Agholor has been solid during training camp, and has made up some ground on Meyers, Bourne, and Parker, who all figure to be ahead of him on the depth chart to start the season. Chances are Agholor has already lost his starting role, but his spot on the roster is still up in the air.

The Patriots have reportedly been willing to listen to trade offers for Agholor, as he may not be necessary in 2022. Agholor’s contract also plays a role in his future status with the team, as he has a $14.882 million cap hit this season. If he isn’t part of the team’s plans this season, getting rid of him would create a sizeable chunk of cap space for the team moving forward.

Agholor still could be a key piece of New England’s offense, but considering how many different playmakers the Patriots have spread throughout their roster, it may limit his production. Nelson Agholor was facing an uphill climb to reclaim his starting role after the end of the 2021 season, and with all the recent developments, it’s safe to assume he won’t be starting for the Patriots come Week 1.

1. Isaiah Wynn

Isaiah Wynn’s tenure with the Patriots have never really taken off. He’s missed a ton of time with injuries throughout his career, and finally was able to stay on the field consistently in 2021. Despite that, Wynn’s production waned, and his status as the team’s starting left tackle was up in the air heading into the 2022 season.

In a way, Wynn has already lost his starting left tackle job. The Patriots re-signed their mammoth tackle, Trent Brown, in free agency, and have been playing him at left tackle throughout training camp. Wynn has moved over to right tackle, and the move is probably a better fit for both parties.

The bigger problem is that Wynn hasn’t taken the field for New England since last Tuesday. In his absence, Yodny Cajuste has stepped in and played pretty well, and he appears to be making a charge for Wynn’s starting job. The longer Wynn is out, the more likely it becomes that Cajuste replaces him in the starting offensive line.

Nobody knows why Wynn hasn’t been on the field, and head coach Bill Belichick didn’t sound too inclined to discuss the matter when asked about it recently. But Wynn has never really lived up to expectations for New England, and considering he’s in the final year of his rookie deal, his time with the team could be over soon. Isaiah Wynn still has the inside track to reclaim his starting role, but he’s going to have to get back on the field if he wants to hold off Cajuste behind him.