New England Patriots: 7 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Packers

The New England Patriots fell to 1-3 on the season following their 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite the loss, there were some positives for the Patriots considering they were heavy underdogs on Sunday. Of course, there are a few things they need to clean up, too.

Here are seven takeaways from the Patriots’ Week 4 loss.

7. Bailey Zappe looked competent

The Patriots rookie quarterback’s number was unexpectedly called on Sunday. Brian Hoyer, who started in place for an injured Mac Jones, suffered a head injury when he was sacked at the end of the Patriots’ second drive.

While he throw into the fire, Zappe held up well considering the circumstances. He didn’t make any errant throws or put the team in a bad spot due to his play. Of course, it should be noted that the team didn’t ask much of him, either. Zappe completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and quarterbacked the Patriots to a pair of touchdown drives in the second half.

Zappe’s biggest play of the day came when he found DeVante Parker on a crossing route for a 25-yard touchdown pass that put New England up 17-14 in the middle of the third quarter. In the ensuing drive, he found Nelson Agholor deep along the left side for a 21-yard completion to help set the Patriots up for another touchdown.

There were a few minor mistakes, though. He took a couple of sacks, one in which he should’ve gotten rid of the ball sooner that put the Patriots in a hole on third down while the other resulted in a strip sack. Zappe might not be at as much fault though on the strip sack considering Isaiah Wynn got blown up Rashan Gary on the play.

Zappe also didn’t make the plays the Patriots need when the Patriots had to win the game. With the ball at midfield, Zappe appeared to stumble on a second-down handoff to Damien Harris. On third down, he scrambled around in the picker and nearly threw a pick.

So, it’d be silly to suggest Mac Jones’ job is in jeopardy, but the Patriots have a backup that looks like they can count on to not lose them games, at least.

6. The New England Patriots might have an emerging star in their secondary

Jonathan Jones was Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 corner in all of football through the first three weeks of the season. He wasn’t the New England corner that had the biggest impact on Sunday.

Jack Jones was the star of the game. On Green Bay’s opening drive, he stripped fellow rookie Romeo Doubs and recovered the fumble when making the tackle. That wasn’t his biggest play of the day though. Just a few plays after Bailey Zappe was stripped-sacked on a promising Patriots drive, Jones jumped Aaron Rodgers’ pass to Allen Lazard along the sideline and returned it all the way in the waning moments of the first half to give New England a 10-7 lead.

Rookie-on-rookie crime! Patriots rookie CB Jack Jones pokes the ball loose from Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs and recovers the fumble!! 👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/BAtL84wpXo — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) October 2, 2022

Jack, who was selected in the fourth round by the Patriots in the draft this past spring, was a standout in the limited action he’s seen. He made some notable plays in the preseason, including an interception, and allowed just one catch on three targets through the first three games. With the struggling Jalen Mills out due to injury, Jack got his chance to play opposite of Jonathan Jones as the Patriots’ other outside corner and thrived. Sure, there were a couple of plays where he attempted to strip the ball on tackles that ended up in larger gains for the Packers. But it’s clear the talent’s there for the corner that played just his fourth career game.

Pats rookie Jack Jones PICK-SIX on Aaron Rodgers 👀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/l03xbUonW4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2022

5. Isaiah Wynn struggles big time

After a disappointing performance against the Ravens, the Patriots’ starting right tackle had an even tougher time against the Packers on Sunday.

In Zappe’s first drive, Wynn gave up a sack and committed false start and holing penalties, putting the Patriots further back in an already deep hole as the drive started at their eight-yard line. He also got blown up by Rashan Gary, which allowed the Packers’ star edge rusher to get a strip-sack and recovery, ending a promising Patriots drive.

Rashan Gary showing why he's one of the best pass rushers in the league 😤 @RashanAGary 📺: #NEvsGB on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/YPHqeLC4zg pic.twitter.com/IDFMau7m9G — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

Marcus Cannon, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, replaced Wynn for a bit on Sunday, likely due to Wynn’s poor play.

4. Patriots’ ground game still a strength

Playing backup quarterbacks on Sunday, the Patriots didn’t do much to hide that they were going to run the ball a lot. They lined up with several tight formations and even had Cannon lined up at tight end to give them an extra blocker.

Despite all of that, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson were still effective on Sunday. The Patriots’ running backs ran for a combined 152 yards on 32 carries with Kendrick Bourne chipping in with a 15-yard rush himself.

The top moment of the day for the Patriots’ ground game came early in the fourth quarter. Stevenson ran for 36 yards on four straight plays to begin the drive before Harris closed out the drive by rushing for nine yards on the final two carries, with the last one resulting in a touchdown that gave the Patriots a 24-17 lead.

3. Marcus Jones shines in his first full game at returner

One of the more confusing elements about the Patriots’ first three games was their refusal to not play rookie Marcus Jones as their returner considering he was the best returner in college football last season. Myles Bryant had a pair of muffs in punt returns in the first three games, which likely allowed Jones to get his chance on Sunday.

The rookie delivered. He recorded a 29-yard return in his first official punt return. After the Packers tied the game up late in the third quarter, Jones put the Patriots in good field position by returning the ensuing kickoff 37 yards. Jones even put the Patriots in a good spot to win the game in overtime, too, recording a 20-yard punt return that put New England at its own 49-yard line.

Patriots rookie Marcus Jones has been a star in the return game today and just had this 20-yard punt return to set New England up nicely in OT. He’s averaging 27.8 per kick return and 24.5 per punt return against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/KM8HBjOlzp — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) October 2, 2022

2. Myles Bryant struggled in key spots

Marcus Jones might have to replace Myles Bryant at multiple spots after Sunday’s game.

The Patriots’ starting nickel corner made a pair of big mistakes. The first came late in the fourth quarter when he committed a pass-interference on Randall Cobb on a 3rd-and-short for the Packers The second came on Green Bay’s game-winning drive when he gave up an 11-yard reception to Cobb on 3rd-and-one.

1. Patriots fail to hold up against the run

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon picked up easy yards for the Packers on Sunday, combining for 183 yards on 33 carries. Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson noticeably struggled, getting powered by Jones on one play and committed a facemask penalty.

Jahlani Tavai replaced Wilson for much of Sunday’s game and while he held up better (eight combined tackles), he took a couple of bad angles in key spots, such as a 4th-and-one carry that Jones turned into a 17-yard carry.