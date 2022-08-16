9 Patriots who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts

FOXBOROUGH – Training camp and the preseason are starting to ramp up for the New England Patriots.

After what’s been a relatively light two-plus weeks of camp, New England welcomes the Carolina Panthers for a pair of joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before Friday’s preseason game.

With an important week about to take place, here are nine Patriots players who must have strong performances against the Panthers to help their case to make the roster.

Patriots who must impress in preseason Week 2

Malcolm Butler

The veteran corner might be more on the bubble than you realize.

Jalen Mills is almost certain to be the team’s No. 1 corner. Jonathan Jones has been one of the league’s best nickel corners in the league in recent years. Veteran Terrance Mitchell has gotten reps with the top defensive unit as an outside corner. Rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones have been solid in camp, and are unlikely to be cut anyway considering the investment the Patriots made by selecting each of them in the draft (Marcus Jones was selected in the third round and Jack Jones was selected in the fourth round).

To make matters even more complicated, Jonathan Jones has kicked out to playing at one of the outside corner spots in practice with Marcus Jones playing nickel. That’s not even including Myles Bryant, who had some fine moments playing corner last season and adds special teams value where Butler doesn’t.

That’s six corners that are either locks to make the roster (Mills and all three Joneses) or have at least a solid shot to make the roster (Mitchell and Bryant) that aren’t Butler.

In his second stint in New England, Butler’s been a bit shaky in practice. He got torched by wideout DeVante Parker a couple of times in one practice but made a couple plays to force incompletions on throws to Parker later in that same practice, for instance.

Butler played in the Patriots’ preseason opener, which is a sign that he’s likely to be a backup at the moment at the very best. He did perform well though, getting a fumble recovery in the limited time he saw.

Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey

All three of the wideouts were arguably the stars of the Patriots preseason opener against the Giants, with each either recording at least six receptions or 80 receiving yards.

Unfortunately for all three, New England’s receiving room is quite crowded. Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, and Tyquan Thornton should all make the team. It’s possible the Patriots could stand pat with five receivers, like they’ve done in the past, but there’s been rumors of Agholor potentially getting traded, which could allow one of Nixon, Wilkerson, or Humphrey to make the roster. Or they could decide to carry six receivers in a pass-heavy NFL.

Each receiver brings something a bit different to the table. Nixon was a standout during spring practices and is seen as the most versatile in the group with New England using him in special teams so far. Wilkerson’s been a consistent possession receiver over the past two training camps and preseasons, developing a good connection with Mac Jones a year ago. Lil’Jordan Humphrey is the “most proven” of the group, but he only has 16 career receptions over his first three NFL seasons.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey with a nice catch for a TD to give the Patriots the 21-20 lead with under 5 minutes to go. Humphrey: 6 rec, 62 yds, TD On the other sideline – Collin Johnson is having a nice night despite a fumble. Johnson: 7 rec, 82 yds pic.twitter.com/afYcEdoUF2 — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) August 12, 2022

Only one of them will likely make the Patriots’ final 53-man roster. May the best one win.

Kevin Harris

The rookie running back already had a tough hill to climb in order to make the Patriots’ roster when he was selected in the sixth round of the draft. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are already established NFL backs. James White was recently re-signed. Pierre Strong Jr. was selected two rounds earlier than Harris.

White’s since retired, but Ty Montgomery’s emerged in his spot. J.J. Taylor is still lingering around, too.

Harris has seen a lot of action when working with fellow rookie Bailey Zappe and the rest of the backups. However, his touches have largely been unspectacular. Harris doesn’t have many standout carries so far and most of his catches have been screen passes or dump-offs. He had the Patriots’ only rushing touchdown last Thursday, but ran for only nine yards on six carries.

Kevin Harris gets his first career NFL touchdown! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/uNR2MAFolV — Pats Univeristy (@PatsUniversity) August 12, 2022

Sam Roberts and LaBryan Ray

Ray appeared to be on track to earn a roster spot through the first two weeks of camp, noticeably making plays in 11-on-11s and winning some 1-on-1 battles.

Ray still could be on that track, but Roberts, a fellow rookie, put up a good showing in Week 1 of the preseason. Roberts had six total tackles against the Giants to go along with three pressures and generated a holding penalty. Ray had four total tackles.

Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Henry Anderson, and Deatrich Wise should all make the roster. So, Roberts and Ray are likely battling for one spot. Each will get a chance to show what they’re made of against the revamped Panthers offensive line this week.

Cam McGrone and Ronnie Perkins

The Patriots’ linebacker situation is starting to settle itself out. Ja’Whaun Bentley will start again at inside linebacker, with Raekwon McMillan likely starting in the other inside spot. Veteran Mack Wilson should also get backup snaps.

On the outside, Matthew Judon and Josh Uche should still hold roster spots and Anfernee Jennings’ camp emergence should make him a lock. If the Patriots only want to carry seven linebackers, they’ll likely have to choose between an inside backer (McGrone) or an outside backer (Perkins).

Both players didn’t play in 2021, their respective rookie seasons, making this training camp and preseason all the more important. So far, neither has really stood out. McGrone had the flashier Week 1 preseason performance, recording seven tackles (five solo), but most of his production came late in the game. Perkins didn’t see playing time until late in Thursday’s game though.

No matter who has the edge between the two players, both still have a lot to prove in joint practices and in Week 2 of the preseason.