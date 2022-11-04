Patriots ‘going to live and die’ on game vs. Colts ahead of their bye week

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots are only days away from reaching their bye week for the 2022 season. But their focus remains on one thing: Beating the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots host the Colts on Sunday. Patriots veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones gave a bit of insight on how the team is mentally getting ready for Sunday’s matchup.

“Yeah, we aren’t allowed to talk about the bye week,” Jones said Thursday before laughing when asked if the bye week was on the Patriots’ mind at all.

A win against the Colts on Sunday can be big for multiple reasons. For starters, the Patriots would improve to 5-4 on the season, marking the first time all year that they’d be above .500. The win would also come at the hands of one of the many teams that likely figures to be in the race for one of the AFC’s three wild-card spots.

“This game is what’s important,” Jones said. “We’re kind of in that mentality right now. We’re 4-4 and we need a win. So, to head into next week with a win is crucial. It’s kind of the key to moving forward.”

Patriots star edge rusher Matthew Judon likes to live on a week-to-week basis, at least when it comes to his work life. He isn’t overlooking the Colts at all, especially considering that the Patriots lost to them by 10 last season.

Jonathan Jones knows that the bye week is coming up, but said that the #Patriots “aren’t allowed to talk about that” “We need to go into the bye week w/a win” pic.twitter.com/0yrokuOZWl — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) November 3, 2022

“We’re going to die on this week. We’re going to live and die on this game,” Judon said. “We’re not even going to think about next week or the week after that. We’ve got to live and die on this week. We’ve got to prepare for this game. We’ve got to prepare for the Colts. They’re a good team. They’ve got a great defense. A good offense. A great rushing attack. They switched up their quarterback, who’s now running the ball.

“So, we’ve got to live and die on this week.”

Judon revealed even more that he didn’t even know that the Patriots’ by week is coming up.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but I only know who we’re playing next, for real,” Matthew Judon said. “If people were to tell me it was a bye week, I wouldn’t know. I really just come into work. After the game, we’ll talk about who we’ve got to play next and that’s when I’ll find out. That’s when I’ll watch some film. That’s when I’ll watch film for the whole week.

“I’ll know of teams, but I don’t know who we’re playing because I don’t really look at the schedule. I figure somebody will tell me eventually. So, that’s when I get on it.”

Offensively, players are carrying a similar approach. Tight end Hunter Henry even exuded some confidence in Sunday’s matchup, knowing it’s a game they must win.

“We’re ready to go,” Henry said. “We’re excited to play this weekend. This is a good football team coming in here and we’re playing at home, playing in front of our home fans. So, we’re excited to go this weekend.”

While everyone in Foxborough is forcing on getting a win, that doesn’t mean the possibility of losing goes away. With a loss, the Patriots would fall back below .500, a place they’ve been far too accustomed to this season. Furthermore, it’d put them behind the eight ball with matchups against three winning teams awaiting them after the bye week (New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo Bills).

Jones knows that the Patriots want to be in a good mood as they enter that stretch of the season.

“It becomes a long week after that to get that bitter taste out of your mouth,” Jones said. “So, you want to go into the bye week with a win.”