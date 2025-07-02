The Florida football team added one of the top defensive lineman in the country to its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday as four-star Kendall Guervil announced that he will play for the Gators. Guervil received a lot of attention from Texas and Florida State as well, but head coach Billy Napier found a way to get the job done. Florida had one of the best classes in the nation last year, and it is shaping up to be another special one.

“BREAKING: Four-Star DL Kendall Guervil has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 315 DL from Fort Myers, FL chose the Gators over Texas and Florida State.”

Kendall Guervil had a short message to share upon his commitment to the Florida football team:

“AGTG Go Gators🐊,” he said.

Guervil is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #77 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #12 DL and the #9 player in the state of Florida. Guervil currently attends Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers, FL. The in-state star is staying home to play for the Gators.

“Athletic defensive tackle with the mass and quickness to make an impact in the middle,” Guervil's scouting report reads. “Tips the scales at just over 6-foot-4, 310 pounds and wears it well with a thicker trunk. Slams into opponents and frequently is the one initiating contact. Will get low in his stance with exceptional lower-body flexibility, but pad level tends to rise as play progresses, which in turn can put him in some comparable positions. Displays adequate get-off for his size and has the downhill charge to close gaps in backside pursuit.”

Florida is getting a player that should have a major impact on the program as Guervil will likely be playing football for a long time.

“Has manufactured plenty of power in the weightroom over the years and that shows up with his bull rush as he can forklift obstacles, but needs to figure out how to get more from his 35-inch arms and big 10.25-inch hands,” the scouting report continues. “Enters senior year with a lower sack total compared to most of his peers, but has the tools to eventually emerge as an effective one-gap player if he can take to coaching and keep honing his craft. Could fit into a variety of different fronts and shade up in short-yardage situations. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level with an NFL ceiling given how he moves with his features.”

The 2026 Florida football recruiting class is in good shape right now as the Gators have a top-20 class. Florida has landed commitments from zero five-stars, nine four-stars and six three-stars.

More NCAA Football News
A general view of the Double T flags held by the Goin’ Band from Raiderland color guard before the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.
Michigan football surprisingly loses out on 4-star to Texas TechScotty White ·
Florida State players walk off the field after their loss to Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium.
Florida State pulls off upset over Ohio State in landing 4-starLorenzo J Reyna ·
A general view of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
South Carolina football earns huge recruiting win over pair of ACC schoolsScotty White ·
Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders run flags in the end zone after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium.
Alabama football’s ridiculous recruiting run continues with 5-star WRScotty White ·
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to the officials as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game
Ducks land 340-pound 4-star right after Cal decommitmentJake Faigus ·
Michigan Wolverines plant a flag on the block-O at midfield following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium
Joel Klatt’s honest take on ‘epic’ 2025 Michigan football-Ohio State showdownScotty White ·