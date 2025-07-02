The Florida football team added one of the top defensive lineman in the country to its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday as four-star Kendall Guervil announced that he will play for the Gators. Guervil received a lot of attention from Texas and Florida State as well, but head coach Billy Napier found a way to get the job done. Florida had one of the best classes in the nation last year, and it is shaping up to be another special one.

“BREAKING: Four-Star DL Kendall Guervil has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 315 DL from Fort Myers, FL chose the Gators over Texas and Florida State.”

Kendall Guervil had a short message to share upon his commitment to the Florida football team:

“AGTG Go Gators🐊,” he said.

Guervil is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #77 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #12 DL and the #9 player in the state of Florida. Guervil currently attends Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers, FL. The in-state star is staying home to play for the Gators.

“Athletic defensive tackle with the mass and quickness to make an impact in the middle,” Guervil's scouting report reads. “Tips the scales at just over 6-foot-4, 310 pounds and wears it well with a thicker trunk. Slams into opponents and frequently is the one initiating contact. Will get low in his stance with exceptional lower-body flexibility, but pad level tends to rise as play progresses, which in turn can put him in some comparable positions. Displays adequate get-off for his size and has the downhill charge to close gaps in backside pursuit.”

Florida is getting a player that should have a major impact on the program as Guervil will likely be playing football for a long time.

“Has manufactured plenty of power in the weightroom over the years and that shows up with his bull rush as he can forklift obstacles, but needs to figure out how to get more from his 35-inch arms and big 10.25-inch hands,” the scouting report continues. “Enters senior year with a lower sack total compared to most of his peers, but has the tools to eventually emerge as an effective one-gap player if he can take to coaching and keep honing his craft. Could fit into a variety of different fronts and shade up in short-yardage situations. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level with an NFL ceiling given how he moves with his features.”

The 2026 Florida football recruiting class is in good shape right now as the Gators have a top-20 class. Florida has landed commitments from zero five-stars, nine four-stars and six three-stars.