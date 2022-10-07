Even though the Patriots are off to a 1-3 start roughly a quarter of the way into the 2022 NFL season, there have been a few pleasant surprises to open the campaign.

Here is the biggest surprise though for New England so far.

Patriots’ most pleasant surprise so far in 2022

Coming into the season, Jalen Mills appeared to be the Patriots’ No. 1 corner. However, something changed as the preseason went along and the regular season began.

When Jonathan Jones returned to Patriots practice in training camp following a shoulder injury that ended his 2021 season prematurely, he lined up as an outside corner – a position that was unusual for him as he played in slot corner in his first six seasons of the league. Not only was that Jones’ position, he was also one of the game’s best nickel corners during that time.

It turns out Jones has the talent to play both. He’s been one of the league’s top corners through the first four games of the season. Jones has allowed 11 receptions on 19 targets for 199 yards, allowing a touchdown but also recorded an interception as opposing quarterbacks have an 89.6 passer rating when targeting him so far this season.

Beautiful PBU by Jonathan Jones pic.twitter.com/dREa0duxXC — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 2, 2022

Jones’ most impressive performances so far came in Weeks 2 and 3. Against the Steelers, the receiver Jones was covering wasn’t even targeted once as the Patriots pulled away with a 17-14 win in that game. Against the Ravens the following week, he intercepted Lamar Jackson on one of the three targets that went his way.

He didn’t play as sharp in Week 4, allowing rookie Romeo Doubs to break free on a play that should’ve been a go-ahead touchdown for the Packers late. But the rookie receiver dropped the ball. It might have made up though for the strong coverage that Jones had against Doubs that still resulted in a touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter.

After Week 3, Jones was actually Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded corner for this season. His Week 4 performance dropped his standing a bit, falling to 12th as he’s got a 79.7 coverage grade.

Jonathan Jones in single coverage this season: 🔒 95.1 PFF Grade (1st)

🔒 3 catches allowed

🔒 1 INT/1 forced incompletion

🔒 39.2 passer rating allowed The Patriots are a CB factory 🏭 pic.twitter.com/HzLLWuMM5D — PFF (@PFF) September 30, 2022

However, another Patriots corner named Jones holds the top coverage grade on PFF among all players who’ve played four games. Rookie Jack Jones has a 91.8 coverage grade after making a statement in his first career NFL start in Week 4.

In the Packers’ opening drive, Jack Jones played a screen pass to Doubs well, getting in position for a tackle right away. Rather than wrapping up Doubs, Jones decided to punch the ball out of the fellow rookie’s hands and recovered the fumble.

Later in the first half, Jones read Aaron Rodgers’ pass to Allen Lazard perfectly, jumping the route to record his first career interception and turned it into a pick-6.

Following the game, Jones had the confidence of a corner who had played at a lockdown level for several seasons, saying that he found it “disrespectful” to throw an out route on him.

The rookie had some fine performances in the two weeks prior to Week 4. He was only targeted twice over 25 pass coverage snaps against the Steelers and Ravens and didn’t allow a reception.

Another rookie that’s surprised is guard Cole Strange, who New England selected with its first-round pick. Strange’s most impressive moment came against the Steelers when he kept All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward quiet and helped lead the way for the Patriots’ running backs to ice the game on their final drive. He’s allowed two sacks this season, though.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson might not qualify as surprises considering their performances last season, but they’ve shouldered a lot so far for New England’s offense to begin the season. Harris has 246 rushing yards, running for 4.6 yards per carry, and has a rushing touchdown in each of the last three games. He’s also chipped in as a receiver, recording seven receptions for 29 yards.

Meanwhile, Stevenson has 211 yards, rushing for 4.9 yards per carry, with a rushing touchdown. In addition to being the more efficient runner, Stevenson also has 11 receptions for 57 yards this season, helping cement the Patriots’ running back duo as one of the league’s best.