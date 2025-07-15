Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman will return to his old stomping grounds during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, and the former MVP might not be able to maintain a stoic disposition.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently reported that Freeman is anticipating an emotional experience. The 35-year-old was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2007. He played 12 years with the franchise, and was a critical part of their 2021 World Series victory.

“I think everyone who knows me,” Freeman said, “knows I usually get emotional during these kind of things. Coming back here, it’s always very special to me.

“So, whatever emotions I feel, they usually come out, and I'm not afraid to show my emotions.”

The Braves lost at least 90 games three consecutive years from 2015-2017, but then won six consecutive division titles thanks in large part to Freeman’s leadership.

“He set the ultimate example, a Hall of Fame player that led us in all kinds of ways,” Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “He played the game the right way, played hurt, and was the ultimate teammate. I mean, when he came off the injured list in 2017, and saw that Matt Adams was playing well at first base, he volunteered to play third base. He did it for (16) games, just to make sure that Adams could stay in the lineup.

“How can you not root for a guy like that?”

Freeman inked a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers prior to the 2022 season, and has cemented his status as a fan favorite in Los Angeles. Even still, Atlanta represents a pivotal portion of the nine-time All-Star’s Hall of Fame resume.

“You never know when you're going to make an All Star game, or whether it will be your last one,” said Freeman. “We’re going to look around, see all of the wonderful things that I experienced on this field, our whole family experienced, and savor it all.”

The reigning World Series MVP is enjoying a fruitful 2025, and prepared for a powerful homecoming.