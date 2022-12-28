By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The New England Patriots’ offense has been a disaster under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge this season. As Bill Belichick looks to 2023, he has reportedly considered bringing back Bill O’Brien to take over offensive playcalling duties.

The Patriots are currently 22nd in the NFL, averaging just 317.2 yards per game. Current Alabama offensive coordinator has been rumored as a potential option for New England next season. Tom Curran of WEEI confirmed those rumors, saying that people he has talked to around the Patriots believe that O’Brien to New England is a done deal.

“There’s a perception that, ‘Hey it’s a done deal. Of course Bill would want him back,” Curran said of O’Brien. “They said, ‘I’m surprised if it’s not in the works or a done deal already. All the conversations we’ve had about Bill O’Brien in the media and in the fanbase, behind the scenes there’s an expectation from people who know more than us and know the relationships better, that yeah, that’s probably going to happen.

O’Brien is second season as Alabama’s OC. This year, the Crimson Tide rank 13th in total offense, averaging 475.5 yards per game. They have excelled through the air, ranking 23rd nationally with an average of 278.2 passing yards per game.

The same cannot be said for the Patriots. New England ranks 19th in the NFL, averaging 208.6 passing yards a game.

Still, it was always going to be hard for New England to succeed with Patricia and Judge at the helm. Patricia was a former defense coordinator while Judge predominantly worked with special teams.

O’Brien was on the Patriots’ staff from 2007-2011, becoming the OC his final year. He has deep ties to Belichick and appears to be the favorite for New England’s offensive coordinator position in 2023.