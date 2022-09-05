Bill Belichick is the Alpha and the Omega of the New England Patriots think tank, and the legendary head coach made that crystal clear anew when he spoke with reporters Sunday.

Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“We have a lot of people on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively, everybody contributes,” Belichick told reporters on Sunday. “Ultimately, I have responsibility for everything that happens on the field. In the end, I’ll take responsibility for that. But we have a lot of great members of the staff. A lot of different ideas come from different areas or a collaboration of ideas. We’ll see how it goes.”

It’s not difficult for the Patriots to put their trust in Bill Belichick. After all, he has engineered six Super Bowl champions so far in his stay with New England. Belichick will definitely be hands-on in directing the flow of the Patriots’ offense that cracked the top 10 in scoring average in 2021 when they put up 26.6 points per game.

Belichick and the Patriots are coming off an unspectacular 2021 NFL season in which they made it to the playoffs but struck out right away in the wild-card round. With Mac Jones entering his Year 2 in the NFL and the Patriots adding some key players to the roster, Belichick is hopeful that his team has enough gas to last longer in the 2022 NFL season.

The New England Patriots will open their 2022 NFL campaign on the road against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11.