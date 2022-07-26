Bill Belichick gets brutally honest on who will be calling plays for Patriots

With Josh McDaniels leaving Foxborough for Sin City to coach the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots are left without an offensive coordinator. But there’s nothing to worry about that for the Pats, as they will still have Bill Belichick to handle the playcalling duties from the sidelines.

Via Evan Lazar of Patriots.com:

Belichick on not naming an offensive or defensive coordinator: “we are not really big on titles and all that. I think its important that we all work together.” #Patriots

Bill Belichick is still the boss for the Patriots, and if that was not clear enough, he made sure to underscore that in this exchange (via Mark Daniels):

When do you make it clear who’s calling plays on offense? Belichick: Ultimately, I’m the head coach and responsible for everything.

That doesn’t mean Belichick is going to be the be-all and end-all of the Patriots’ think tank on offense because he’s going to get plenty of help from the likes of former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (offensive line), former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (quarterbacks), and Vinnie Sunseri (running backs).

Last season, the New England Patriots, with rookie quarterback Mac Jones under center, ranked seventh in the NFL with 26.6 points per game and 15th with 350.7 total yards per contest. Jones is expected to get even better in his second season in the pros, which should translate into an infusion of more passing plays for New England’s attack which was just 26th in the league in the 2021 NFL season with a 54.27 pass play percentage.