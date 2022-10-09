Bill Belichick gets honest on shutting out Lions high-flying offense

The New England Patriots entered Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions looking at a 1-3 record. It’s only the second time this century that the Patriots began the season losing three of its first four games. Rookie QB Bailey Zappe was making his first career NFL start against the league’s highest scoring team. On paper, there were all sorts of reasons to be concerned.

Then the game happened and everyone was reminded how effective Bill Belichick can be. The Patriots shut out the Lions, 29-0. A week after Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson had over 170 yards receiving, he was held to just one catch for six yards. The Lions offense had lit the league on fire, yet were shut out Sunday. After the game, the Patriots coach was asked how they accomplished that feat.

“They have a good group… we tried to reroute them a little bit. Coaches set a good game plan,” Belichick said.

Not only was Hockenson completely held in check. Lions breakout receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returned after missing last week. He caught four passes for just 18 yards. QB Jared Goff had an awful game, turning the ball over twice and throwing for 229 yards vs. the Patriots defense. Even the Lions running game was held in check with Jamaal Williams held to 56 yards on 15 carries.

The Patriots however ran the ball extremely well. Rhamondre Stevenson had a career day. He rushed 25 times for 161 yards. Jakobi Meyers led all Patriots receivers with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots season is far from over. They play the Browns, Bears, Jets, Colts and Jets again over the next five weeks.