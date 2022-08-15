Bill Belichick goes after sideline chain crew at Patriots practice with NSFW tirade

Bill Belichick is never one to hold back how he truly feels. In media interviews, Belichick does not opt for the crowd pleasing answer. Instead, the New England Patriots coach says things how they are. And he apparently acts the same way in practice. According to NESN, Belichick laid into team staffers who were running the sideline chains at a recent practice.

“The team staffers running the sideline chain gang appeared to draw Belichick’s ire on multiple occasions. The head coach unleashed two torrents of expletives when the chains did not display the correct down and distance, prompting him to briefly pause practice.”

It is reasonable for Bill Belichick to want the chains to display the proper down and distance. It is difficult to practice for game scenarios when that information is in correct. With that being said, team staffers aren’t official sideline chain extraordinaries. So there are bound to be some mistakes. But the Patriots coach’s tirade isn’t shocking given the fact that this is Bill Belichick we are taking about.

The Patriots are hoping for a successful season in 2022. They posted impressive results last year, but New England is ready to take the next step and win back the AFC East. They will face steady competition with the Buffalo Bills locked and loaded, and the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets improving over the offseason.

However, Bill Belichick is going to have the Patriots ready to compete. He can be an extremely intimidating person to be around. But love him or hate him, he knows how to lead a winning football team.