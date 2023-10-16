The New England Patriots have dug into a hole that seems hard to escape. Bill Belichick has been throwing everything inside his playbook but it does not seem to be enough. He was visibly upset in the middle of their game against the Jimmy Garoppolo-led Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL's mastermind of schematics pulled a play out of Tom Brady's playbook but it was not what fans anticipated.

Tom Brady may be known for his good wits and for facilitating a dynastic offense with the Patriots. But, he also developed a temper and a habit of breaking things when he was frustrated. Bill Belichick may have picked up this attitude from his now-retired quarterback. It was very evident in their loss against the Raiders.

The Patriots coach was seen throwing a tablet and looking very disgruntled. Belichick then threw a tablet to the ground with most fans hoping that it did not shatter.

Their secondary allowed the Raiders led by Jimmy Garoppolo to notch 348 total yards with 5.5 yards per play. Belichick's squad led by Mac Jones only had 259 total yards. Jones was fairly efficient on his throws having completed 24 out of his 33 attempts. But, he also threw a costly interception and did not dart a touchdown for the whole game.

Their offensive line also allowed three sacks which stalled the offense by a lot when the game was already said and done. A lot of things were left to be desired after the Patriots' loss. Belichick's frustration inside the locker room may have been worse.