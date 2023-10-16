Mac Jones didn't have the greatest showing in the New England Patriots' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, but David Andrews is still sticking by his side.

The Patriots center and captain gave the quarterback some support after the game. It was a contest in which Jones completed 24-of-33 passes for 200 yards with an interception in the 21-17 loss.

“I thought he did a good job,” Andrews told reporters. “I appreciated his effort all day. We've just got to do a better job at the end, collectively, as a unit. I think we had a chance to win. That's all you can ask for. We've just got to better at the end in crucial moments as a team.”

David Andrews Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/JDkdQCLDzV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2023

Jones entered Sunday's game under even more of a microscope than usual. He was removed from the Patriots' last two losses after committing three turnovers in each game, throwing two pick-6s and losing a fumble for a touchdown over the span of the blowout defeats. The Patriots went back to Jones on Sunday, though there were reports that indicated that he was on a short leash prior to the game.

Jones threw a costly interception in the first half, sailing Hunter Henry on a throw that went straight to a Raiders defender. But he helped the Patriots rebound in the second half, leading them to two touchdown drives to bring them within a 19-17 deficit when they got the ball back prior to the tw0-minute warning.

But Jones' opportunity to complete the comeback win went backward when they got the ball back. Two plays after a holding penalty, Jones was sacked in the end zone for a safety that gave the Raiders the ball back and effectively ended the game.

David Andrews hoping the Patriots bounce back from Raiders loss

The loss extended the Patriots' losing streak to three games and knocked them down to 1-5 on the season, further hampering any slim hopes the team had of making the postseason.

But that won't stop Andrews from still trying to make it work.

“Only thing I know what to do is go back to work, and that's what I'm going to do,” Andrews said. “I'm going to go back to practice and we're going to practice hard, we're going to practice tough. We're going to keep working and keep fighting. That's the only thing that there is to do. There's no choice in life to lay do or quit.

“We're going to do everything we can to right the ship.”

The Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills next week. Buffalo has won the last four matchups between the two teams.