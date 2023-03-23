We finally know what Joe Judge will be doing in the 2023 season. Judge will remain with the New England Patriots and work in an assistant head coach role, the Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer reported Thursday.

In that role, Judge will have similar on-field duties that he held in the past, working on special teams alongside coordinator Cameron Achord and assistant Joe Houston, according to Breer. Judge was the Patriots’ special teams coordinator from 2015-19 and was a special teams assistant on their staff for three seasons prior to that.

That won’t be Judge’s only duty, though. He’ll also do some personnel work, similar to what Matt Patricia did during the 2021 season, according to Breer.

It was speculated that Judge could work in that capacity in recent weeks, especially after Devin McCourty shared that Judge was in Bill Belichick’s office when he informed the team of his decision to retire this offseason. Judge being Belichick’s right-hand man in that moment was similar to Patricia being Belichick’s right-hand man in 2021 when the team cut Cam Newton at the end of training camp.

The big difference between Judge and Patricia’s personnel roles is that Judge won’t sign contracts like Patricia did and instead will serve as a liaison between the coaching staff and the front office and scouts, Breer reported.

Judge’s reassignment doesn’t come as much of a surprise after he served as the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach in 2022. He was viewed as one of the three head figures to lead the offensive coaching staff, working alongside Patricia (who was the offensive line coach and play caller) and Belichick as the team opted not to have an offensive coordinator.

The Patriots’ offense cratered as a result, ranking 26th in total offense and last in red zone efficiency. While New England brought in Bill O’Brien to be its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Judge continued working with the team in recent weeks, traveling with the staff to help them coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Jerod Mayo, Bill Belichick, Joe Judge, Cam Achord, and Bill O’Brien at the East team practice. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/fPPaHEent9 — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 28, 2023

It’s unknown if Patricia will remain in New England, though. He was linked to a pair of defensive coaching jobs with the Denver Broncos and later the Philadelphia Eagles, but the positions he reportedly interviewed for have since been filled.

Patricia was in attendance at McCourty’s retirement press conference on Tuesday, leading some to think that he’s remaining sticking with New England in an unknown position.