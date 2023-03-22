FOXBOROUGH — When New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick traveled to Rutgers to watch his son, Steve, play in a lacrosse game during the spring of 2010, he planned to meet with the school’s star cornerback and hold a pre-draft meeting.

The meeting went on as planned, but Belichick got something more out of it. The Patriots coach recalled how Devin McCourty impressed him that day at Rutgers while speaking at McCourty’s retirement press conference on Tuesday.

“When we got into the film, I got blown away,” Belichick said. “[Rutgers] coach [Greg] Schiano told me that Devin was really smart, could run the defense, and knew what everybody was doing. I’ve heard that before, so I was like, we’ll see.

“I started asking him a few questions about the secondary. What’s this coverage, who does this, who does that? If this guy goes in motion, what’s the call? He went through all that pretty good. So I thought I’d wrap it up a little here and started asking him about the linebackers. What are they keying on this? What are they doing on that? He knocks that out too.”

Devin McCourty shaking hands with some of his #Patriots teammates, including Mac Jones, before taking the stage

Belichick thought he’d try to trick McCourty at that point, but didn’t succeed.

“I figured I’m going to embarrass him a little bit here,” Belichick said. “Let’s start talking about the defensive line. One of the classic things everyone calls is a stunt where the tackle and the end go inside, and the corner comes. It’s called a pirate stunt. It’s pretty universal. I said, ‘What’s this called, Devin? Let me guess, it’s called a pirate,’ and he goes, ‘No, it’s actually buck because everybody knows what a pirate is, so we call it a buck.’ He knocks out the whole defensive line, too.