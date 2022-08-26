Bill Belichick, Patriots placing massive weight on Mac Jones to carry offense

Mac Jones enjoyed a decent rookie campaign last year. The Alabama product was not spectacular by any means, but he held his own. But a recent report suggests Mac Jones could be in store for a breakout 2022 season for the New England Patriots, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

“The amount of weight that’s been put on Mac’s shoulders is – as one source told me – “considerable.” This camp has been rocky but there is strong belief that the 2nd year QB turned a corner this week in Vegas. But as the same source noted, if they can’t protect him (that remained an issue in joint practices with the Raiders) & can’t find a consistent ground game (a recurring theme this summer), Mac’s strengths will be muted.” Giardi tweeted.

Mac Jones must have played well in Las Vegas. The team believes he is ready to take the next step after initial Patriots camp struggles. But as mentioned above, there are holes on the roster that could negatively affect Jones’ performance this season.

In 17 games last year, Jones threw for over 3,800 yards and tallied 22 passing touchdowns. He posted a 92.5 QB rating while throwing 13 interceptions. But there is a good chance that Mac Jones eclipses the 4,000 yard mark in 2022. His progression has been swift and New England clearly believes in his talent.

The Patriots will need Mac Jones to emerge as a star if they want to make a Super Bowl run this year. New England features a solid defense. So if Jones can take the offense to new heights, the Patriots will be a legitimate contender in 2022.