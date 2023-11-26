Bill Belichick opens up about the Patriots playing both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe against the New York Giants.

The New England Patriots had another disaster of a game after losing 10-7 to the New York Giants. Mac Jones was noticeably benched again. However, it sounds like this is part of Bill Belichick's master plan.

During the postgame press conference, the Patriots head coach claimed that he thought both Jones and Zappe deserved playing time, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

“Belichick on playing Mac and Zappe: ‘I thought both guys deserved to play.'”

Furthermore, it sounds like playing a dual-quarterback system may have been Bill Belichick's master plan all along, per Zack Cox NESN. He claimed that at some time during the week, he told the team that both Jones and Zappe would play.

“Bill Belichick said he thought Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both deserved to play. Asked when he informed players who would start, Belichick replied: ‘I don’t remember. During the week.' Said it was before the Patriots traveled to New Jersey.”

Playing a dual-quarterback system has pretty much never worked. Also, it's surprising to see someone like Bill Belichick utilize it on the Patriots. Considering how atrocious Jones has been, you'd think just playing Zappe moving forward would be the move.

Neither quarterback looked great for the Patriots on Sunday. Mac Jones finished with 89 yards and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Zappe recorded 54 yards and one interception. Overall, the passing attack is just non-existent in New England right now.

The way it's going, the Patriots are in line for a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Luckily for them, this draft class is stacked at the quarterback position. Look for Bill Belichick and the front office to continue playing Jones and Zappe this season. But we should expect a new rookie taking over by next season.