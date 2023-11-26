While the Patriots decided to bench Mac Jones in Week 12, the quarterback showed no hard feelings towards Bailey Zappe.

After watching Mac Jones throw two interceptions, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided to give Bailey Zappe an opportunity. As Zappe was about to enter the game, Jones proved that there were no hard feelings between the two.

It's never easy for a starting quarterback to lose their job. But before Zappe entered the game, Jones gave him nothing but words of encouragement, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.

“He said go out there and win,” Zappe said.

Jones admitted that he flat out didn't play well in Week 12. Overall, he believes he had a lack of communication with the rest of the offense, via Daniels.

“It's my job to go out there and play well regardless of the circumstances. There's no excuses,” Jones said. “I had a few bad throws and just wasn't on the same page with the offense. I got to do a better job in creating that standard and making sure we communicate.”

Before being being, Jones completed 12-of-21 passes for 89 scoreless yards and two interceptions. Zappe wasn't much better on his arrival, completing 9-of-14 passes for 54 yards and an interception.

At now 2-9, New England will finish out their season playing for pride. However, it's clear that they have a major problem at quarterback. While they made a switch in Week 12, only Belichick will know who will get the start in Week 13.

Mac Jones had Bailey Zappe's back and encouraged him when he took his job. The support system is one thing, but the Patriots just need a QB who can help the team win.